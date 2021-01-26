A Labour of Love: Railtown Catering Presents a Heartfelt Valentine’s Menu To-Go

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | Chef and Co-owner of Railtown Catering, Dan Olson curates a lavish Valentine’s Day to-go offering that’s an ode to French cuisine and old-school romance. “We’re used to being a big part of people’s celebrations – weddings, anniversaries, birthdays. Valentine’s provides us with an opportunity to do what we love, create something unforgettable for someone’s special moment,” shares Olson. Diners can expect a top-level offering from a chef whose resume is studded with Michelin-starred posts and senior positions at some of the world’s most celebrated hotels, including the Beverly Hills Hotel and the iconic Hotel Bel-Air.

Olson balances classical French technique with rustic charm in Railtown’s elevated five-course Valentine’s offering, the result, a refined yet approachable menu that both comforts and tantalizes. To start, indulge in Foie Gras, Duck & Chicken Terrine complete with a vibrant green apple salad dressed with Vin Jaune, one of France’s rarest wines, which provides a nutty aroma and notes of pine, citrus, and anis and is served with Pain Poilane, the French country-style sourdough. Other highlights include: Lobster Bisque, spiked with cognac cream and sprinkled with truffles; a surf n’ turf course of Seared Jumbo Scallops with a light yet lively Sauce Vierge and rich Beef Short Rib “Daube de Boeuf”. To finish, a decadent duo of mousse is presented, both dark chocolate and lightly sweetened white chocolate mousse with tart raspberry jelly and almond crumb.

Valentine’s Day Menu

To Start

Foie Gras, Duck & Chicken Terrine
Green Apple Salad, Vin Jaune, Pain Poilane

Second Course

Lobster Bisque
Cognac Cream, Winter Truffles

Third Course

Baby Arugula, Fennel & Blood Orange Salad
Toasted Almonds, Mint Vinaigrette

Fourth Course

Beef Short Rib “Daube de Boeuf” with Seared Jumbo Scallops au Gratin Sauce Vierge
Classic Pomme Purée, Braised Leeks, Buttered Baby Carrots & Green Beans

To Finish

Mousse Duo
Dark Chocolate Mousse, Crunchy Hazelnut, Caramel Crémeux and White Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Jelly, Almond Crumb

Vegetarian options are available and can be viewed here.

Railtown Catering’s Valentine’s package is available for $199.00, which serves two people. Orders can be made on the Railtown Catering website or by calling 604-568-8811, orders must be received by February 10 at 12:00pm. Meals will be available for pickup from 397 Railway Street, February 12-14 between 11:00am – 4:00pm. With the placement of an online order diners will be entered into a draw to win a free bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Railtown Catering
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811
