Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest B33r Drop Is a Can-Conditioned Saison Beauty

Portrait

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping new beers twice per month. January’s final B33r Drop is a super small batch tasting room only can release. Enjoy our can conditioned, limited release (250 x 4packs), forged ingredient, Sage Island Saison, available for purchase in our tasting room and on our web store only.

See details on the Thursday, January 28th release from 33 Brewing Experiment below…

33B-EXP.011.MKII
SAGE ISLAND SAISON
FLORAL, HERBAL, BRINE
5.2 % ABV

Aroma: Intensly savoury with white pepper, sage, chrysanthemum and wildflowers
Flavour: Exotic, spicy and brite, fresh baked Italian loaf, honeyed crackers with marmalade.

Foraged maritime botanicals from Sage Island in the Northern Salish Sea. Purple flowering White Sage and Yarrow were gathered from the tiny island after a 12 hour journey North and accessed by foot on the lowest tide of Summer. An attempt to hear what Thoreau called “my wild name”.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest B33r Drop Is a Can-Conditioned Saison Beauty
33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Saison Loaded with Chinook Hops and Good Vibes

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

Five Years Ago Today, Inside the Second Coming of R&B Brewing Company

The brewery's new operation - complete with Pizza & Ale House - would not launch for another six months.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Messy Beginnings of a Mt. Pleasant Diner

It didn't take long for Fable Diner to find a groove by serving up quality diner fare and some of the best milkshakes in town.

5 Places
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Five local restaurants have teamed up to share some unforgettable dining experiences with new immigrant and refugee families.

Take This Out / Mt. Pleasant

TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Tea and Two Slices

On Cocaine Bananas and Properly Punishing the People Who Cough in Other’s Faces

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds time to enjoy the moment and continues to avoid all gyms.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Previous
Heritage Asian Eatery Celebrates Lunar New Year With Exclusive Menu Features
Next
This Beautifully Retro-Futuristic Restaurant Was Specifically Designed For Scientists

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Lazy Gourmet Pastry Chef Rebecca Rancier Shares Red Velvet Cheesecake Recipe

Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Tasting Menu and Takeout Options

Community News / Railtown Japantown

A Labour of Love: Railtown Catering Presents a Heartfelt Valentine’s Menu To-Go

Community News / Downtown

Café Medina Announces Valentine’s Day Brunch Take-Home Kits