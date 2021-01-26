33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest B33r Drop Is a Can-Conditioned Saison Beauty

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping new beers twice per month. January’s final B33r Drop is a super small batch tasting room only can release. Enjoy our can conditioned, limited release (250 x 4packs), forged ingredient, Sage Island Saison, available for purchase in our tasting room and on our web store only.

See details on the Thursday, January 28th release from 33 Brewing Experiment below…

33B-EXP.011.MKII

SAGE ISLAND SAISON

FLORAL, HERBAL, BRINE

5.2 % ABV

Aroma: Intensly savoury with white pepper, sage, chrysanthemum and wildflowers

Flavour: Exotic, spicy and brite, fresh baked Italian loaf, honeyed crackers with marmalade.

Foraged maritime botanicals from Sage Island in the Northern Salish Sea. Purple flowering White Sage and Yarrow were gathered from the tiny island after a 12 hour journey North and accessed by foot on the lowest tide of Summer. An attempt to hear what Thoreau called “my wild name”.