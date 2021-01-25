Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura Releases Menu for Two Days of Valentine Feasting

The GOODS from Sprezzatura
Vancouver, BC | Sprezzatura will be offering – in addition to our delicious full menu – a very special Valentine’s menu on Saturday, February 13th and Sunday, February 14th.
MENU | $40 per person
Arugula Salad + Charcuterie Board
Your choice of any one of our Verache Pizza Napoletana
Choice of Beer Braised Wagyu or Housemade Gnocchi
Choice of Amaro Brownie or Tiramisu
Cocktail or wine pairing option available. Give us a follow on Instagram to catch a sneak peek of our cocktails. Book using the link below before January 27th and as a member of our VIP List get two complimentary glasses of bubbles. Ciao!
