Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura Releases Menu for Two Days of Valentine Feasting

Vancouver, BC | Sprezzatura will be offering – in addition to our delicious full menu – a very special Valentine’s menu on Saturday, February 13th and Sunday, February 14th.

MENU | $40 per person

Arugula Salad + Charcuterie Board

Your choice of any one of our Verache Pizza Napoletana

Choice of Beer Braised Wagyu or Housemade Gnocchi

Choice of Amaro Brownie or Tiramisu

Cocktail or wine pairing option available. Give us a follow on Instagram to catch a sneak peek of our cocktails. Book using the link below before January 27th and as a member of our VIP List get two complimentary glasses of bubbles. Ciao!

Sprezzatura
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
265 Kingsway | 604-876-6333 | WEBSITE
