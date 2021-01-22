Community News / East Vancouver

Straight & Marrow Brings Back Celebrated Dish, Crafts New Cocktail for Valentine’s Day

Vancouver, BC | Chef Chris Lam is bringing back his famous Beef Heart Tartare for one night only. Enjoy everyone’s favourite dish with a heart-shaped quail’s egg to show your love to your favourite person. The beloved item is available for $16 from Friday, February 12th to Sunday, February 14th. Bar Manager Chad Rivard has also created something special for the weekend: a ‘Kiss from a Rose’ cocktail ($14) with Wild Rose Infused Vodka, Creme de Cassis, Lambrusco Rosso (sparkling red wine) and Miss Better’s Chocolate Bitters.

For more information about Straight and Marrow and to make a reservation, visit straightandmarrow.com or contact the restaurant directly at 604-251-4813.

Straight & Marrow
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1869 Powell St. | 604-251-4813 | WEBSITE
