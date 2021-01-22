Minami Launches New Dine-In and Takeout Options for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Minami

Vancouver, BC | This February, celebrate the weekend of family, love, and romance with Minami’s new dine-in and take-out options. Available February 12 to 14, 2021, enjoy an elevated meal at home for two with the Kaede Bento or experience exceptional service and candlelight ambience with exclusive a la carte surf and turf menu items at the Yaletown restaurant.

“We are very thankful for the incredible reception our holiday bentos and dine-in menus received this December, especially during the pandemic,” says Alan Ferrer, executive chef of Minami. “Our kitchen team works hard to create dishes for special occasions, and Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day is no exception.”

Minami’s Kaede Bento ($125) for two is only available for take-out and is available for pre-order online via Tock. Its sushi course features a signature selection of aburi sushi, such as salmon oshi sushi, ebi oshi sushi, and saba oshi sushi, Champagne Roll, negitoro maki, and aka ebi nigiri; an Appetizer Duo of Asahi Black Hatcho, Miso Short Rib Gyoza, Ebi Fritters, Nanohana Goma-ae, and Tsukemono; an Entree Duo with Aburi Butler Steak and Chicken Ballotine; and Dessert Selection of Caramel Espresso Choux à la Crème, Green Tea Opera, and seasonal mignardises.

For dine-in guests, a la carte specials include:

Kaisen Platter ($150) for two with chef’s seasonal fresh sashimi; Uni Spoon of Northern Divine caviar, shiso, karashi mustard egg emulsion; Crab Claw with ume cocktail sauce, served chilled; Hotate Ceviche with yuzu vinaigrette, ikura, cucumber, shallots, and fresh ginger; Seasonal Oyster on Half Shell with asian basil seed mignonette; Kaiso Seaweed-Bincho Tartare with albacore tuna, squid ink tapioca cracker, wasabi crème fraîche, avocado, and microgreens; and feature poke with umami soy vinaigrette, and wasabi-masatake sauce.

Premium Surf & Turf Entree ($180) for two with an 8oz A5 Japanese Aburi Ribeye Steak composed of ky?shu wagy?, roasted seasonal market vegetables, truffled yukon potato purée, wasabi chimichurri, and a Suntory tamari veal peppercorn reduction; and Aburi Lobster Tail featuring two half lobster tails, calamansi Miku sauce, and micro shiso.

Caramel Espresso Choux à la Crème ($15) by pastry chef Nikki Tam, featuring cherry coulis, ruby chocolate almond, cocoa crumble, meringue cigar, and morello cherry chocolate chip ice cream.

Guests can preorder the Kaede Bento for pick-up via Tock online and make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | I don’t just want to create just a business; I want to create a culture and community.’ – Seigo Nakamura.

Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants’ Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, and the new TORA in Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo is never happy with settling for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago, by innovating the idea of traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo set out to introduce this fresh and addictive style of Aburi cuisine to the world. Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of ‘Ningenmi’. Literally translated as ‘the human flavour’, Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer a person with outstanding humanly qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.