Fable Diner Reveals Takeout, Delivery and Sit-Down Menus for Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Fable Diner
Vancouver, BC | Join us for a special three-course Valentine’s Day menu, available for dining in. Please note this menu is not available for takeout or delivery, though Fable Diner will be offering two different Valentine’s Day packages for takeout and delivery for $50 and $55 (see below).
HAPPY DINE-IN VALENTINE’ S DAY 2021
$45 Three Course Menu
Appetizer
Cauliflower Veloute,Truffle paste
Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – The Hatch B Yanco, Kelowna 2017
or
Mussels with White wine, garlic, focaccia
Entree
Steak Dinner
or
House Made Pasta
Mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, arugula, basil puree, parmesan cheese Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – Gold Hill Chardonnay Okanagan Valley – 2016
Dessert
Elvis Gateaux – Chocolate cake, peanut butter mousse, caramel
or
Strawberry Shortcake Roll with Strawberries, vanilla whip cream
*Both Desserts Suggested Wine Pairing (2oz) La Stella Moscato, Okanagan Valley – 2018 Full Wine Pairing Flight – $20
Suggested Pairing Cocktail – French 75 $9
Guests can pre-order online via Fable’s website. Reservations are recommended for dining in. Menu for takeout/delivery here.
For more information about Fable Diner, visit www.fablediner.com.
There are 0 comments