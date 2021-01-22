Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Reveals Takeout, Delivery and Sit-Down Menus for Valentine’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Join us for a special three-course Valentine’s Day menu, available for dining in. Please note this menu is not available for takeout or delivery, though Fable Diner will be offering two different Valentine’s Day packages for takeout and delivery for $50 and $55 (see below).

HAPPY DINE-IN VALENTINE’ S DAY 2021

$45 Three Course Menu

Appetizer 

Cauliflower Veloute,Truffle paste

Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – The Hatch B Yanco, Kelowna 2017

or

Mussels with White wine, garlic, focaccia

Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – Bartier Bros Cabernet Franc, Okanagan Valley – 2014

Entree 

Steak Dinner

Grilled sirloin steak, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – Joue Red, Cowichan Valley – 2018
or
Seared Sockeye Salmon
Mashed potatoes, green beans, confit tomatoes Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – Joue White, Cowichan Valley – 2018

or

House Made Pasta

Mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, arugula, basil puree, parmesan cheese Suggested Wine Pairing (3oz) – Gold Hill Chardonnay Okanagan Valley – 2016

Dessert

Elvis Gateaux – Chocolate cake, peanut butter mousse, caramel

or

Strawberry Shortcake Roll with Strawberries, vanilla whip cream

*Both Desserts Suggested Wine Pairing (2oz) La Stella Moscato, Okanagan Valley – 2018 Full Wine Pairing Flight – $20

Suggested Pairing Cocktail – French 75 $9

Guests can pre-order online via Fable’s website. Reservations are recommended for dining in. Menu for takeout/delivery here.

For more information about Fable Diner, visit www.fablediner.com.

Fable Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 E. Broadway | 604-563-3463 | WEBSITE
