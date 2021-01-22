Coho Coffee Launches New Brunch Menu Fuelled by Commissary Member Ingredients

Community News / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | East Vancouver’s Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street) has launched a new brunch menu by executive chef Taeyoung Chang, hyper-locally fuelled by its commissary collective of sweet and savoury member ingredients. Available now for delivery and take-out, dishes include a vegan breakfast wrap, a bright and fresh brunch bowl, and hearty sandwiches.

“We are excited and proud to be nourishing our community while featuring our talented members at the same time,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “It has always been our mission and goal to highlight our commissary members within the Coho Coffee food program, all the while promoting the importance of a sustainable food system. We are privileged to play a part in fostering success amongst such an authentically diverse and talented roster of local food brands.”

The new brunch menu features ingredients from various Coho Commissary members, including True Nosh, Kula Kitchen, The Indian Pantry, Hanai Family Table, and Van Koji.

The café’s signature Coho Bowl ($16) is filled with brown rice, roasted squash with Kula Kitchen’s Pilipili Sauce, kale, pickles with The Indian Pantry Vindaloo Masala, True Nosh dressing, and toasted seeds. Guests have a choice of protein, such as Hanai Family Table kalua pork and egg, Van Koji marinated chicken and egg, and vegan chickpea patty and lentil pâté.

Other weekend brunch items (from $10) include:

– VG Breakfast Wrap (vegan), with The Very Good Butchers taco mix, kale slaw, and fried sweet potato
– Koji Roasted Mushroom Melt (vegetarian) with Van Koji roasted mushrooms, lentil pâté, pickles, kale slaw, and aged gouda on ciabatta
– Breakfast Sandwich with Tall Shadow Breads soft roll, The Indian Pantry spices, egg, greens, umami mayo, and aged gouda
– Roast Pork Sandwich with pork from Hanai Family Table, kimchi from Salty Cabbage Kimchi, coleslaw, and ciabatta

Guests can also pick-up a selection of member pastries from Coho Coffee, including butter croissants and bread pudding from Steve’s Gourmet Foods, vegan croissants and pain au chocolat from Sweet’n’Sassy Patisserie, and vegan kimchi scones by Agrestal Bakeshop. Chef Chang has also created some pastry rolls, great for a snack or light lunch, including a kimchi pork roll, spicy masala pork roll, roasted koji pork roll, and HOF galette.

Coho Coffee’s everyday café and brunch menu are now available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please visit coho.coffee.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.

Coho Collective Kitchens on Hunt for Commissary Manager

