Check Out Ophelia’s Three Course Menu for Valentine’s Day (With Welcome Cocktail)

Vancouver, BC | Chef Francisco Higareda and Beverage Manager Tim Cole have created a very special three-course menu with a welcome cocktail and optional wine pairings this Valentine’s Day (Sunday, February 14th). The menu is $55 per person and additional $25 for wine pairings and dessert cocktail. Reservations are recommended.

OPHELIA VALENTINE’S DAY MENU

Welcome Cocktail

xoxo (2oz) | Mount Gay XO, J.P. Chenet XO, Gran Marnier, Blueberry Puree, Lime, Egg White

Appetizers

Aguachile Negro

prawns, scallops, avocado + red onion, burnt salsa broth

Rust Gewürztraminer 2019 Golden Mile Bench (3oz)

or

Queso Con Chorizo Y Morel Hongos

oaxaca cheese, mexican chorizo, morel mushrooms, flour tortillas

Roche ‘Texture’ Pinot Noir 2018 Naramata (3oz)

Entrees

Ling Cod al Chile Y Limon

marinated local ling cod, garlic jumbo tiger prawns, mashed potatoes, salsa verde

Tantalus ‘Flagship’ Chardonnay 2018 Kelowna (3oz)

or

Rib Eye Tacos

grilled Cache Creek rib eye, cheddar cheese, avocado, corn tortilla, smoked serrano salsa

Adega On 45th Cabernet Franc 2018 Osoyoos (3oz)

Dessert

Pastel Tres Leches

Tres leches cake, BC berry compote, lime whipped cream, pistachio crumble

Midnight Hombre | Wayward Distilling Cacao Bean Liqueur, Bearface One Eleven Whisky, Mole Bitters (1oz)

Feature Cocktail also available to order separately

For more information about Ophelia, visit opheliakitchen.ca.