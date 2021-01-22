Check Out Ophelia’s Three Course Menu for Valentine’s Day (With Welcome Cocktail)

The GOODS from Ophelia
Vancouver, BC | Chef Francisco Higareda and Beverage Manager Tim Cole have created a very special three-course menu with a welcome cocktail and optional wine pairings this Valentine’s Day (Sunday, February 14th). The menu is $55 per person and additional $25 for wine pairings and dessert cocktail. Reservations are recommended.
OPHELIA VALENTINE’S DAY MENU
Welcome Cocktail
xoxo (2oz) | Mount Gay XO, J.P. Chenet XO, Gran Marnier, Blueberry Puree, Lime, Egg White
Appetizers
Aguachile Negro
prawns, scallops, avocado + red onion, burnt salsa broth
Rust Gewürztraminer 2019 Golden Mile Bench (3oz)
or
Queso Con Chorizo Y Morel Hongos
oaxaca cheese, mexican chorizo, morel mushrooms, flour tortillas
Roche ‘Texture’ Pinot Noir 2018 Naramata (3oz)
Entrees
Ling Cod al Chile Y Limon
marinated local ling cod, garlic jumbo tiger prawns, mashed potatoes, salsa verde
Tantalus ‘Flagship’ Chardonnay 2018 Kelowna (3oz)
or
Rib Eye Tacos
grilled Cache Creek rib eye, cheddar cheese, avocado, corn tortilla, smoked serrano salsa
Adega On 45th Cabernet Franc 2018 Osoyoos (3oz)
Dessert
Pastel Tres Leches
Tres leches cake, BC berry compote, lime whipped cream, pistachio crumble
Midnight Hombre | Wayward Distilling Cacao Bean Liqueur, Bearface One Eleven Whisky, Mole Bitters (1oz)
Feature Cocktail also available to order separately
xoxo (2oz) $14 | Mount Gay XO, J.P. Chenet XO, Gran Marnier, Blueberry Puree, Lime, Egg White
For more information about Ophelia, visit opheliakitchen.ca.
