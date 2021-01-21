Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits’ Powell Street Bourbon-Style Corn Whisky Collab Ready January 22

Portrait

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | The fourth release of Odd Society Spirits’ brewery collaboration whiskies: Powell Bourbon-Style Corn Whisky will be available at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) starting Friday, January 22!

The Powell Bourbon-Style Whisky was made in collaboration with Odd Society’s neighbour, Powell Brewery. This is the distillery’s first “bourbon” and was inspired by Powell’s experimental corn California common. They can’t technically call it bourbon because it wasn’t made in the US but the mash bill is 75% corn, 20% rye, and 5% malted barley. The mash was soured overnight at the brewery, and the whisky was aged for three years in a 200 litre new American white oak barrel at the distillery. Rich and smooth, with typical corn sweetness, this whisky is a very special bourbon-style treat!

Price: 375 ml, $40 (tax included) at the distillery. Limit two bottles per person.

Available at the distillery Friday, January 22, online Sunday, January 24 and select BC private liquor stores starting this weekend (prices may vary).

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Spirits’ Powell Street Bourbon-Style Corn Whisky Collab Ready January 22
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Comfort Food / East Vancouver

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Flourist’s Addictively Simple Hazelnut Jam Cookies

Bag up a couple of these beauties and nibble 'em as you wander this always interesting block of Commercial Street.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

We Want These Vintage Demitasse Coffee Cups From the Hotel Vancouver

There were less than a dozen available when we poked our heads in, so it might be wise to strike sooner rather than later.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish and rice, so think of this as an intensely flavourful step up.

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

Op-Ed

OP-ED // The Modern Chef’s Role As Compassionate Mentor

Local chef Bardia Ilbeiggi opines on kitchen culture's evolution from scream factory to something so much healthier.

Comfort Food / East Vancouver

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Flourist’s Addictively Simple Hazelnut Jam Cookies

Bag up a couple of these beauties and nibble 'em as you wander this always interesting block of Commercial Street.

Previous
Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group
Next
You Need to Try This Pork Belly Rice Bowl With a Side of Gochugaru Citrus Spiced Chicharrones

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group

Community News / East Vancouver

East Van’s Bandidas Taqueria Launches New ‘Bandidas Corner Store’ Product Line

Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day Dinner Kits

Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery to Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Eight-Course Feast