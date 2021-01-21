Odd Society Spirits’ Powell Street Bourbon-Style Corn Whisky Collab Ready January 22

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | The fourth release of Odd Society Spirits’ brewery collaboration whiskies: Powell Bourbon-Style Corn Whisky will be available at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) starting Friday, January 22!

The Powell Bourbon-Style Whisky was made in collaboration with Odd Society’s neighbour, Powell Brewery. This is the distillery’s first “bourbon” and was inspired by Powell’s experimental corn California common. They can’t technically call it bourbon because it wasn’t made in the US but the mash bill is 75% corn, 20% rye, and 5% malted barley. The mash was soured overnight at the brewery, and the whisky was aged for three years in a 200 litre new American white oak barrel at the distillery. Rich and smooth, with typical corn sweetness, this whisky is a very special bourbon-style treat!

Price: 375 ml, $40 (tax included) at the distillery. Limit two bottles per person.

Available at the distillery Friday, January 22, online Sunday, January 24 and select BC private liquor stores starting this weekend (prices may vary).

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.