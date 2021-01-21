Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group

The GOODS from Cibo, Uva, Papi’s and Ancora

Vancouver, BC | Set the mood right this Valentine’s Day with romantic culinary creations offered at Viaggio Hospitality Group’s collection of critically acclaimed dining and wining establishments. Couples are invited to experience love-inspired, delectable multicourse menus and cocktails throughout the Valentine’s Weekend, on February 13 and 14.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – AMBLESIDE

Enjoy spectacular views with an equally impressive five-course menu ($95 per person) created by Head Chef Jorge Alberto Kim for this year’s Valentine’s Weekend. Guests will begin with a duo of Scallop and Lime Shooters and Sushi Pizza, Mussels with garlic butter to follow. Next is a tasty Shrimp Risotto, followed by a choice of Aji Panca Glazed Sablefish or 5 oz Boneless Ribeye with smoked pomme purée and winter truffles. End the meal with a decadent Chocolate Pionono, which will truly set an amorous tone for the rest of the evening. | Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – FALSE CREEK

Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado has prepared a passion-fuelled, three-course menu and amuse bouche ($85 per person) for Valentine’s Day, featuring the restaurant’s signature Peruvian-meets-Japanese Nikkei flavours. Beautiful dishes—showcasing subtle red and pink shades—such as Nikkei Nicoise Salad Tapa, Scallops and Nikkei Gazpacho, Bigeye Tuna with Tofu Rouille or Striploin with Peruvian Chimichurri will delight guests. The sweet finish is a Lucuma – Chocolate dessert with mango ice-cream and strawberry consommé.

Bar Manager Kam Tabarraee has crafted a mesmerizing cocktail for the special occasion: Love is in the Air. The engaging libation is made for two and served on a ceramic plate ($42), and includes two components—flutes filled with prosecco, and a serving jug consisting of a cocktail made with Aviation gin, Sombra Mezcal, rose and hibiscus syrup, raspberry and lemon shrub, dry ice, and rose petals. The cocktail is then poured into the flute, while the smoke from the dry ice and fresh rose petals create a dreamy setting. | Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

CIBO TRATTORIA

Executive Chef Jesse Zuber is ensuring that love will be celebrated—front and center—with his romantic yet highly creative Valentine’s Day menu. The multicourse meal ($75 per person) begins with an Oyster with prosecco gelée and Custard Egg with truffle jus. The main event features Cod with farro and artichoke “risotto”, Lasagne bolognese and parmigiana, and a fantastic fig-stuffed Quail with crispy leeks that resembles a bird’s nest. Dessert comes in the form of an elaborate Chocolate fonduta with caramel and an unexpected surprise. | Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

UVA WINE & COCKTAIL BAR

Already possessing the perfect sultry atmosphere for a romantic night out, the team at Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar has turned it up a notch for Valentine’s Day with an “Amore” Negroni. Served in a pair to cater to lovebirds ($30), the tasty tipple consists of Cazadores Reposado, Tanqueray, Campari, Cocchi Torino vermouth, Scrappy’s chocolate bitters, rose water, garnished with a bright grapefruit twist and dried rosebuds. | Seatings are first-come, first-served.

PAPI’S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR

Enjoy seaside views and a delicious three-course menu ($49 per person) for the perfect Valentine’s dinner date at Papi’s. Start off with an aphrodisiac-filled dish: Half Dozen Oysters and Prosecco, before moving onto a flavourful Braised Short Rib on brown butter herb gnocchi, and finishing with a creamy Chocolate Mousse topped with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Accompanying the special meal is a Valentine’s cocktail: Romeo. The appropriately named, and sugar-rimmed drink ($13) will immediately steal your heart—and taste buds—with sweet flavours made from gin, Gancia Americano, lemon, passionfruit syrup, muddled pink peppercorn, strawberry, and prosecco. | Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

