East Van’s Bandidas Taqueria Launches New ‘Bandidas Corner Store’ Product Line

Vancouver, BC | We’re so pleased to announce the arrival of our little in-house corner store. You can now have Bandidas ready to eat from your home freezer every night of the week! We’ve got you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all mid-day or late-night snacking.

Add any of the following items to your take-out orders by calling the restaurant (604-685-8224) or ordering online, or to your delivery orders through UberEats, Door Dash, and Skip the Dishes. Products sold from the restaurant only for now.

FULL PRODUCT OFFERING (more items to come Spring 2021):

All items come frozen and individually packaged. All items have vegan options available

CRAZADILLA $6 (5 for $25)
Spicy and super savoury refried beans and cheese (or vegan cheese) folded it into a grilled tortilla pocket

SPICY BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO $8 (5 for $35)
A flour tortilla stuffed with pinto beans, cheese (or vegan cheese), fresh-cut tomato salsa, roasted tomato salsa, corn, roasted poblano peppers, roasted onions, and fresh jalapenos

BREAKFAST BURRITO $8 (5 for $35)
A flour tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, cheese (or vegan cheese), refried pinto beans, cumin-spiced potatoes, fresh-cut tomato salsa, and ranchero sauce
(note: vegan version uses a tofu and butternut squash scramble in place of the eggs)

6-PACK CORNBREAD $6
– With 4-oz Jar Honey Butter or Vegan Honey Butter $5.5
Golden, crispy cornbread muffin tops—the most popular item from our brunch menu—are now always available from your home freezer! (vegan)

750 ML TORTILLA SOUP $10
A rich blend of roasted tomatoes, pinto beans, chipotle peppers, jalapenos, garlic, and onions. (vegan, gluten-free)

RANCHERO SAUCE & CHEESE KIT $3
Take your Bandidas Spicy Bean & Cheese Burrito or Breakfast Burrito to the next level by covering it with ranchero sauce and cheese (or vegan cheese) as it bakes in the oven.

Bandidas Taqueria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Drive | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
