The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day Dinner Kits

The GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet is making it easier for Vancouverites to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at home this year with the launch of several new celebration menus and food boxes. Delectable creations include two six-course dinners, a seafood tapas box, ultimate dessert box, and a multitude of add-on options. Customers can pre-order online for pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue or delivery.

“We want to help people continue their annual traditions together, but in a different way,” says Kevin Mazzone, general manager and partner at The Lazy Gourmet, which has catered events and galas big and small since 1979. “The holidays have shown us there is an appetite for special menus and kits that can be delivered directly to people’s doors. Our chefs have been able to create dishes that not only taste great but also travel and reheat well.”

The Lunar New Year Feast (from $140 for two) features six auspicious courses by executive chef Jenny Hui and pastry chef Rebecca Rancier, including:

– Hot and Sour Soup with mushrooms, green onions and garlic prawn crab dumplings

– Duck Fat Long Noodles with crispy shallots

– Eight Treasure Fried Rice with shiitake mushrooms, edamame, water chestnuts, pumpkin seeds and carrots

– Choice between Gochujang Butter Braised Short Rib, Banana Leaf Wrapped Miso Cod, or Miso Glazed Japanese Eggplant

– Ginger Garlic Broccolini

– Desserts: Black Sesame Mousse Dome, Caramel Peanut Meringue, Yuzu Eclair

For Valentine’s Day, The Lazy Gourmet is offering several choices, including a special Saint Valentine Set Menu, Dessert Box, and Seafood Tapas Box.

The Saint Valentine Set Menu (from $120 for two) starts off with a Vegan Tapas Platter and Kale Panzanella Salad, followed by a choice between Braised Short Rib with Potato Latkes and Garlic Broccolini, Banana Leaf Wrapped Miso Cod over Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Broccolini, or Miso Glazed Japanese Eggplant with Potato Latkes and Garlic Broccolini. A decadent Red Velvet Cheesecake with whipped cream, gold pearls, and chocolate hearts finishes off the meal.

The Dessert Box ($36 for 20 pieces) is the ultimate sweet treat for that special someone, a friend, or a loved one. It includes a variety of French macarons dipped in chocolate, white chocolate cheesecake bites, chocolate gianduja caramel tarts, mini floral donuts, decorated shortbread hearts and mini meringue peaks.

The Seafood Tapas Box ($125) is perfect for grazing over some cocktails and wine. It features prawns with cocktail sauce; mushroom duxelle stuffed scallops; seared Ocean Wise ahi tuna; crab claws, snapper with cilantro, pineapple, and red pepper; ceviche with nori crisps; stuffed inari topped with crabbed salad; and maple bourbon salmon with pickled veggies.

Beverage add-ons include a handcrafted Orange Blossom Cocktail and a selection of wine and champagne.

The Lazy Gourmet is now accepting pre-orders for both its Lunar New Year Feast and Valentine’s Day Menu and boxes. Orders can be made online, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering (at) lazygourmet.ca by February 8, 2021. Pick-up and delivery options are available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.