Belgard Kitchen Announces ‘Apron Club’ Virtual Cooking Classes in Time for Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the teams behind Belgard Kitchen and Vancouver Urban Winery are pleased to announce the launch of their virtual cooking class program, Apron Club. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to force BC residents to modify their normal behaviour and plans, the restaurant is seeking to offer an interactive and delicious at-home experience, a step beyond basic meal kits, yet still fun and easy to execute.

The restaurant-quality menu mirrors what one would expect to enjoy on a special occasion or date night to impress, yet is easily prepared by home cooks of every skill level. Each course is paired with wine from Vancouver Urban Winery, an optional add-on.

– Seared Scallop, paired with VUW’s 2017 Reliance White

– Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto, paired with VUW’s 2017 Rosé

– Chocolate Fondant Cake, paired with VUW’s 2017 Merlot

The kits are packed with all required ingredients (excluding pantry basics like oil and salt), and require basic cooking equipment found in most kitchens, such as a frying pan, serving utensils, and of course, wine glasses. Along with written directions, a link to a YouTube video will be provided for chefs/diners to follow along at their own pace and revisit steps as needed.

All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Belgard’s preferred suppliers, and the restaurant has once again partnered with Mealshare to gather donations for their 2021 programming.

Belgard’s Apron Club Virtual Valentine’s kits are on sale now. Guests can choose from three pick up dates: Friday, February 12 // Saturday, February 13 // Sunday, February 14.

Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available): www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen.

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.