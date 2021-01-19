Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Announces ‘Apron Club’ Virtual Cooking Classes in Time for Valentine’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the teams behind Belgard Kitchen and Vancouver Urban Winery are pleased to announce the launch of their virtual cooking class program, Apron Club. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to force BC residents to modify their normal behaviour and plans, the restaurant is seeking to offer an interactive and delicious at-home experience, a step beyond basic meal kits, yet still fun and easy to execute.

The restaurant-quality menu mirrors what one would expect to enjoy on a special occasion or date night to impress, yet is easily prepared by home cooks of every skill level. Each course is paired with wine from Vancouver Urban Winery, an optional add-on.

– Seared Scallop, paired with VUW’s 2017 Reliance White
– Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto, paired with VUW’s 2017 Rosé
– Chocolate Fondant Cake, paired with VUW’s 2017 Merlot

The kits are packed with all required ingredients (excluding pantry basics like oil and salt), and require basic cooking equipment found in most kitchens, such as a frying pan, serving utensils, and of course, wine glasses. Along with written directions, a link to a YouTube video will be provided for chefs/diners to follow along at their own pace and revisit steps as needed.

All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Belgard’s preferred suppliers, and the restaurant has once again partnered with Mealshare to gather donations for their 2021 programming.

Belgard’s Apron Club Virtual Valentine’s kits are on sale now. Guests can choose from three pick up dates: Friday, February 12 // Saturday, February 13 // Sunday, February 14.

Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available): www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen.

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
Belgard Kitchen Announces ‘Apron Club’ Virtual Cooking Classes in Time for Valentine’s Day
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Popular

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Announces Re-Imagined Concept

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Douce Diner, Pourhouse, Yasma, Flourist and Farina a Legna…

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 7

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

Previous
We Want These Vintage Demitasse Coffee Cups From the Hotel Vancouver
Next
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Flourist’s Addictively Simple Hazelnut Jam Cookies

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery to Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Eight-Course Feast

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Award-Winning Annalena Details New Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options)

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

Community News

Field House Brewing Set to Celebrate Fifth Birthday