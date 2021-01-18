Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

The GOODS from Pepino’s SPAGHETTI HOUSE

Vancouver, BC | With vacations abroad prohibited this winter ~ vacanze vietate! ~ we invite you to don a Hawaiian shirt, feast, and get leid (at a safe distance of course) at Pepino’s Spaghetti House!

From January 18th to 31st, enjoy a Hawaiian Pizza with an Italian twist; the perfect Pineapple Upside Down Cake; vintage tiki cocktails; and a tropical escape from the winter blues..if only for an evening.

For two weeks starting today, Monday January 18th, book yourself a vacanze vietate, or forbidden vacation, and escape the January rain in our cozy and day-dreamy dining room…

Like stepping into a sunny holiday fantasy, we’ve decked out ‘the house that spaghetti built’ with lush florals, grass skirts, and plenty of pineapples, to bring a bit of the beach to Little Italy.

Culinary director Phil Scarfone and team have dreamed up the perfect antidote to being stuck at home: a veritable vintage Hawaiian extravaganza! Start with a classic tiki bar cocktail ~ a Piña Colada, Mai Tai or Jungle Bird ~ and let the hula tunes wash over you as we regale you with a Hawaiian Pizza Pepino’s-style: our signature Detroit-style pizza ~ soft and airy deep dish with a crispy crust and caramelized cheese edges ~ topped with our Italian quattro formaggio blend and pomodoro sauce; thinly sliced honey-glazed prosciutto cotto; sweet pineapple roasted to perfection; and a liberal drizzle of cilantro & jalapeño mayo. For dessert, the team has revived the Pineapple Upside Down Cake ~ light and airy white cake adorned with sweet roasted pineapple and maraschino cherries glazed with pineapple syrup; served with a house made rum butterscotch sauce and crowned with fresh whipped pineapple cream.

Finally, what’s a holiday without a souvenir? Have our servers snap a Polaroid picture to commemorate your Hawaiian adventure at Pepino’s Spaghetti House…say cheese!

Reserve now to secure a first class trip to the blissful state of aloha…no sunscreen required.

About Pepino’s Spaghetti House | Situated in Vancouver’s Little Italy, Pepino’s is the Italian-American cousin to Osteria Savio Volpe, and older sibling to Caffe La Tana — a cozy and casual neighbourhood haunt serving up hearty dishes inspired by the home cooking of southern Italian immigrants. The 66-seat restaurant, formerly occupied for over 60 years by the iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House, adheres to the standards of traditional Italian hospitality: satisfying, simple and generous.