Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Award-Winning Annalena Details New Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options)

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Chef Mike Robbins and team are continuing to create a weekly evolving tasting menu. We look forward to welcoming you back to our newly re-designed space.

JANUARY 17 – FEBRUARY 7 2021

WE ARE CLOSED MONDAY/TUESDAY.

Please note that this tasting menu is subject to changes. We require minimum 24 hours notice for any allergies or dietary restrictions. Please contact us directly at info (at) annalena.ca. Due to the nature of this menu, it WILL contain gluten in all of its glorious forms.

BOOK NOW

We kindly ask that you wear your mask when you join us for dinner. We look forward to seeing you soon for dinner. #annalenaxo

TAKEAWAY EVERYDAY

We are offering a limited version of our Tasting Menu for Take Away at $59pp. Enjoy AnnaLena Wednesday – Sunday in the comfort of your home.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s Award-Winning Annalena Details New Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options)
Award-Winning AnnaLena Restaurant Seeks to Grow Front of House Team

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Poignant 1921 ‘Decoration Day’ Poppy

We asked Wendy Nichols, Curator of Collections at the Museum of Vancouver, to share a museum piece that really spoke to her...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s 1930’s Ouiji Board

Jillian Povarchook, the Museum of Vancouver's Acting Curator, spooks herself out with a timely pick from the collection...

Popular

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Announces Re-Imagined Concept

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 7

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Douce Diner, Pourhouse, Yasma, Flourist and Farina a Legna…

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Tea and Two Slices

On Renaming Vancouver’s Trump Tower and Local Coyotes Ordering Human Takeout

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds banks full of money and councillors being terrible.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

Community News

Field House Brewing Set to Celebrate Fifth Birthday

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Announces Re-Imagined Concept

Community News / Main Street

Downlow Burgers Launches New ‘Arena Experience Menu’ on Canucks Game Nights