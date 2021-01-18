Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Portrait

Can you name this establishment? Scout readers are so attuned to our food and drink scene that one among them (often several) will always get it right, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from assuring you that the place in question sells food, there are no hints. Why? Because it’s supposed to be hard! Archive here.

As usual, please submit your guesses in the comments below. I’ll chime in when someone gets it right.

PS. We are still looking for someone to solve this one, too.

There are 3 comments

Popular

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Announces Re-Imagined Concept

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 7

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Douce Diner, Pourhouse, Yasma, Flourist and Farina a Legna…

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Tea and Two Slices

On Renaming Vancouver’s Trump Tower and Local Coyotes Ordering Human Takeout

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds banks full of money and councillors being terrible.

Name That Restaurant

See more from Name That Restaurant
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...