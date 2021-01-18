Lexicon

Blue Monday

Blue Monday | myth | Since the late-2000’s, the third Monday in January has been adopted and annually promoted by clickbait-y Vancouver media (both traditional and social) as “the saddest day of the year” based on a non-scientific equation that factors in things like sustained bad weather, short days with little sunlight, feelings of delayed guilt over Christmas spending and debt, low motivation levels and the sense of personal failure that comes with the abandonment of New Year’s resolutions. The notion of Blue Monday has been squashed by neuroscientists, which isn’t surprising considering it was developed by a British public relations agency and promoted by a travel company seeking to sell “therapeutic” trips to sunnier climes. In other words, it’s only real if you want it to be.

Usage: “I’m ditching work as I don’t think I’ll be able to get out of bed this morning on account of it being Blue Monday…”

