Beer Brief, Vol. 46

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got news brewing? Send it to thalia scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

THE COMEBACK | Here are two excellent reasons to pay a visit to Strange Fellows Brewing ASAP: In case you haven’t already heard it through the hop vine, the ‘Reynard’ Oud Bruin has returned after a three-year-long extended break. This special blend is currently available on tap in the tasting room and in bottles to-go. If you don’t want to risk the possibility of coping with years of beer remorse, than you’d better get a move on. Second, there’s a new, socially conscious installation called “9% – Our Big Dirty Secret”, by You & Me Project, on view in the brewery’s adjacent Charles Clark Gallery until February 7th. The exhibition artistically portrays the average person’s annual plastic consumption through a series of sculptural collages made out of plastic bags, containers, etc. Find out more.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

NOW OPEN | Longing to enjoy an ice-cold brew on a sandy beach under a hot sun? For now, try placating your wanderlust with a trip to North Van’s new Mexican-inspired brewery, La Cerveceria Astilleros (The Shipyards Brewery) for some tacos and cerveza. Located downstairs from the wine-making Garden of Granite garagistes in North Van, La Cerveceria is the long-awaited second project of GoG founders Anthony Walsh and Andrew Doyle, with partner Carlo Baroccio at the helm as head brewer. The brewery has been serving up flights and cans to-go since the end of December 2020, just in time to get us through this especially long winter season. Salud! Find out more.

La Cerveceria Astilleros 226 Esplanade E MAP

ON TAP | Some exciting new brews from Superflux have just hit the taps at Magnet, and – shocker! – they aren’t IPAs! “INDULGEOUSNESS” is an over-the-top stout brewed with coconut, cocoa nibs and vanilla, containing all the flavour and decadence of a Nanaimo Bar (drools) but with a hefty dose of alcohol (11.5%) to rival its sugar content. On the opposite end of the spectrum (but also pushing the boundaries of beer and dessert), the latest in Superflux’s “Fountainbier Series” is a riff on Orange Cream Soda that – at only 4.5% ABV – is equally crushable. Find out more.

Magnet, The 309 West Pender St. MAP

TEMPORAL HIATUS | Sad news from Temporal Artisanal Ales: due to a less than fruitful search for a permanent production facility, the brewer/blender has been forced to take an indefinite hiatus from releasing new brews. This past Sunday (January 17th) marked their final scheduled release. Temporal’s contract with Luppolo Brewing, where they’ve been utilizing production space, expires at the end of January. In the meantime, you will still be able purchase bottles from the East Van tasting room. Bottles are selling quickly, so act fast and stock up! Rest assured the Temporal website will be updated with stockists to lead you on your beer hunt from thereon out. Find out more.

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

EAT THIS | Local eatery Chickpea has recently announced a new “Hangry Chkn Burger Special” that includes a beer battered patty made with Main Street Brewing beer. You don’t have to be a vegetarian or a beer-lover to appreciate this sandwich, but those who are will have an extra good reason to rejoice. Find out more.

I Love Chickpea 4298 Main St. MAP

5 YEARS OF BEERS | It’s hard to believe that just five years ago Field House Brewing opened the doors of its landmark brewery and tasting room in Abbotsford. Happy birthday, Field House crew! To celebrate a half-decade of crafting awesome brews and (literally) growing their brand – first with the Field House farm and more recently with the opening of their second location in Chilliwack – the brewery has organized a full week of special themed beer releases, feature eats from the Canteen, giveaways, a charitable auction, live music and more. Specials are available from both locations (Abbotsford and Downtown Chilliwack) from January 18th through 24th. Find out more.

Field House Brewing 2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford MAP

ICYMI | While we’re time-travelling, it was also five years ago that Scout paid a visit to Mount Pleasant’s R&B Brewing to witness the state of its construction and guess at its future. The OG Vancouver brewery’s reimagining as the Pizza & Ale House was recently the feature of our ‘TBT’ column. For a dose of local beer nostalgia, check out the full recap here.