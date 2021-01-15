TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Douce Diner, Pourhouse, Yasma, Flourist and Farina a Legna…

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

First up we hear from Dawn Doucette, chef and owner of Douce Diner in North Van…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Our top seller is our Benny’s of course as we use Free Range Happy Valley Eggs, poached to perfection gently placed on top of our in house buttermilk biscuits- your choice of protein smothered in lemony Hollandaise – snipped chives and sprinkle of cayenne- alongside our crispy hashbrowns. Just as noteworthy our Breakfast Sammy’s- especially with avocado and bacon. Bad Dog Brioche griddles bun, smoke paprika aioli, baby arugula, fried egg, vintage cheddar and choice of protein and side.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try?

For an item I would love too see more to sell is our Chicken & Waffles in house buttermilk waffles, crispy Panko buttermilk brined rossdown chicken breast, country pan gravy- and I say why not add an Egg and lil maple syrup and our in house hot sauce.

Douce Diner 1490 Pemberton Ave. MAP



Next, we head over to Pourhouse, which launches its new take-out friendly burger-driven concept on Monday, January 18th at 5pm…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

The iconic Pourhouse Burger, with its 30-day, dry-aged steak patty cooked to a perfect medium and topped with cheddar, pork belly and caramelized onion, has always been the biggest seller for take out.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try?

The new menu offers two ‘smash-style’ creations and includes highlights like The Queen (brisket & chuck steak patty, aged cheddar, mayo, shredduce, tomato jam, peppered bacon, onion ring, sesame seed bun), and the Crispy Portabella (tomato jam, shredduce, pickled onion, Swiss cheese, truffle mayo, sesame seed bun).

Pourhouse 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Moving on to Sami Mousattat, General Manager of Kitsilano’s new Levantine inspired dining experience, Yasma…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

The lamb burger. It’s perfectly juicy and tender halal lamb patty paired with Jalapeño/cilantro mayo, sumac caramelized onion, mint and pistachios has been raved as the best.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try?

We think that everyone should try the Muhammara mezzez. It’s vegan and dairy-free and is made with pomegranate molasses, pepper, walnuts, and bread crumbs. A dip usually reserved for special occasions and originally from Syria, it is tangy, slightly sweet, and bold with flavour and textures. The ideal pairing is with pita bread (or even just a handy spoon).

Yasma Pop up out of Dark Table: 2611 West 4th Ave. MAP

Moving on now to Shira McDermott, co-owner of Commercial Street’s neighbourhood bakery and mill, Flourist…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Our most popular item is our Mediterranean Bowl! It’s amazing and such a delicious meal. It can also be made vegan.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try?

I think everyone should try the Cheese Dream. It’s the ultimate comfort food!

Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP



Next we hear from Holly Snowden of Farina a Legna …

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Finocchiona Pizza – tomato sauce, fennel sausage, provolone, sweet peppers, Parmesan and basil.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try?

Pappardelle con Cinghiale – fresh pappardelle pasta, braised wild boar ragu, pomodoro, pecorino romano and our VERY special Aperol Spritz Kits.