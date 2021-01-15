Inn at Laurel Point Seeks Event Manager

The GOODS from Inn at Laurel Point

Victoria, BC | To represent Inn at Laurel Point in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.” The Event Manager manages the event department and reports to the Director of Sales & Marketing. This position is responsible for servicing conferences, events and implementing strategies, policies and procedures to improve all services provided in the event department both externally to our guests and internally to our colleagues. The Event Manager has a mandate to drive revenue in both food and beverage and in ancillary revenue sources.

Responsibilities:

– Participate in the development of organizational objectives and strategic planning in relation to trends in the market place

– Responsible for the sales, coordination and servicing of both key account/high profile functions and group bookings

– Act as main contact for event and conference organizers as well as wedding couples in the detailed planning process of their event and/or conference

– Responsible for all event related information from booking to execution and dissemination of same information to all departments in a professional and timely manner. Create floor plans for the best use of space for each event

– Conduct site visits and actively sell weddings and other leisure groups as well as “catering only” bookings

– Ensure that all accounting procedures are followed including deposits, appropriate credit and pre-payment

– Maximize revenues though effective upselling

– Coordinate clients’ needs with suppliers and vendors to supply rental items, audio visual equipment, décor and themed items, and other needs as identified by the client

– Creation and maintenance of reporting including banquet revenue forecasting, annual budgets, activity reporting, trace procedures etc.

– Work closely with and actively train and support the development of events team

– Ensure all colleague appraisals and coaching is done in a professional, positive and timely manner to fully support the team and uphold Inn at Laurel Point human resources initiatives

– Maintain a constructive and positive relationship with all departments

– Review all definite sales bookings and assign them among the Events team

– Work closely with the Director of Sales & Marketing, Executive Chef, and the Director of Food & Beverage to ensure clear lines of communication

– Develop new product offerings with a goal to increase the number and quality of offerings available to meeting planners and social guests

– Develop and implement function space yield management guidelines. Review daily to ensure space is being maximized for occupancy and profitability at all times

– Ensure the integrity of OPERA and spearhead any issues with the system with OPERA directly.

– Participate in training and development within the system

– Lead/attend pre-convention meetings, revenue management meetings, F&B meetings, conference and sales department meetings where ever necessary

– Other duties, projects, and initiatives as assigned by the Director of Sales & Marketing

Qualifications:

– Hospitality Management Degree or Business Degree equivalent an asset

– Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation or certificate with other post-secondary degree/diploma an asset

– Minimum 1-3 years of related experience

– Must have a fundamental knowledge in Revenue Management as it relates to Catering and Sales

– Must be available outside of regular scheduled hours as required

– Strong critical thinking abilities

– Confident, well groomed, professional presentation and demeanor

– Superior interpersonal skills, and exceptional communication skills

– Ability to work under pressure, and meet deadlines

– Excellent planning and organizational skills

– Exceptional listening skills and telephone etiquette

– Excellent time management and multitasking skills

– Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and OPERA

– Must have Canadian work permit to apply (if non-resident of Canada)

– Knowledge of Social Tables an asset

– Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Director of Sales & Marketing

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications will be reviewed and potentially short-listed daily

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Julie Wright, Director of Human Resources, at careers (@) laurelpoint.com. For more information, contact Julie directly at 250-414-6706.

What’s in it for you?

– Competitive Salary

– Comprehensive benefits package: extended healthcare & life insurance, critical illness insurance, employer-sponsored RRSP contribution plan

– A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

– Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

– Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

– Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio staff discount – 50%

– Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

– Candidate referral bonus – $300

– Industry discounts

– Leader of the month recognition program

– Workshops

– Skill and advancement training programs

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!