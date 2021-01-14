The Tip Out, Vol. 7

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First things first: are you looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section. These are rough and weird times, but there are some interesting jobs out there right now, with more (hopefully) incoming!

Since it looks like we’re all gonna be grounded for a while, treat your tastebuds to a trip with Hawksworth Restaurant’s destination wine dinner series, beginning January 20th with a wine paired menu inspired by the Iberian Peninsula.

Another way to satisfy your wanderlust: Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s ‘We Love Locals’ special staycation and dining offer, available throughout January.

Give your beer game a boost with a bottle of Strange Fellows’ beloved ‘Reynard Oud Bruin’ brew, making its comeback after a 3-year-long hiatus.

33 Brewing Experiment’s new limited edition saison also looks mighty tasty.

New year, new menu. Here are a handful of ways to treat your palate to some fresh flavours this January: Annalena recently revealed a new pasta inspired sit-down tasting menu and corresponding takeout options.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine has just added seven new stunning and comforting dishes to their menu, available for the month of January.

Provence Marinaside and Cedar Creek Estate Winery have teamed up for a special two course January wine menu.

In case you missed it, Fable Diner has launched three new take-out packages for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

When the NHL puck dropped on January 13th, so did The Downlow Burgers Arena Experience Menu, now available for dine-in, with take-out options available.

Au Comptoir has a new winter menu ready for you to check out (dine in or take out), including a “soul-satisfying” ravioles du Dauphiné dish with fresh black truffle, comté, and vegetable broth. Man-o-man.

On January 18th, Pourhouse is premiering their brand new concept. Hint: fans of the Gastown restaurant’s 30-day dry-aged Pourhouse Burger will want to take note.

Here’s some healthy eating inspiration, courtesy of Legends Haul’s new WELL eating series with celebrity chef Mikaela Reuben.

On a sweeter note: Kasama Chocolate’s long awaited Granville Island workshop and retail space is now open to the public.

How about indulging in a feast for the eyes while filling your tummy with delicious take-out? The Cinematheque’s World of Wong Kar-Wai series is streaming online now through January 27th.

A number of restaurants that took a (much needed) breather over the holidays are back in action this week:

In addition to dine-in and take out, Torafuku also has a sweet selection of easy-to-make prepackaged meals.

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy will fix you up with some American BBQ infused Italian food. Not sure what exactly that is? All you need to know is it’s mighty delicious… (The B-Side Patio is also reopened – a perfect spot to dig into a killer sandwich on a sunny day.)

Craving some Quebecois-style comfort food? St. Lawrence‘s annual Cabane à Sucre (Sugar Shack) dinner series is back for the remainder of January and February, available by reservation or for takeout.

Besides a la carte options for dining in and to-go, did you know that Bao Bei also offers frozen homemade dumplings and sauces?

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar‘s “BLVD Provisions” menu checks off all the boxes from ready-to-eat and reheat-and-serve to full and theatrical family spreads.

Sunday Supper is back at Livia! This week’s feast is braised pork and chanterelle lasagna, chicory salad, pickles, bread and dessert.

Thank the burrito gods, Budgies is back open!

Ubuntu is also back at it with take-out and dine-in options, plus they have a nice happy hour situation 4:30-6:30 Fri-Sun.

Rocky Road is on the menu at Earnest Ice Cream, and damn it’s good.

Published on Main continues to offer a sweet five course dining experience (Sunday to Thursday) for $55 per person.

The Juice Truck is hosting a vegan sourdough donut popup on Friday (5th Ave location). Word has it earlier is better if you want to score.

Odd Society is gearing up to launch their Haida Gwaii gin this Friday.

Due to the success of last year’s “Shift Change” initiative, Tacofino has decided to extend the program through 2021, and has already announced their first two monthly discussions.