Award-Winning AnnaLena Restaurant Seeks to Grow Front of House Team

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning AnnaLena restaurant is looking to add a few key members to our front of house team. Currently with a focus on tasting menu service, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. We are looking for likeminded, passionate individuals to assist with nightly operations. Our ideal candidates for this position have a passion for hospitality. They have experience in tasting menu and fine dining service with a confident knowledge in cocktails, wines and spirits.

If you would like to inquire with us about the position and the opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to info (at) annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you.