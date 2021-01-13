Potluck Hawker Eatery Is Hiring Servers and Cooks

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery is looking for highly motivated and passionate front of house and back of house staff to join our team. Part-time and full-time positions are available to be filled. Our environment is safe, fun and this is a great opportunity to learn about South-East Asian cuisine.

For cooks, please send your CV to raymond (at) potluckyvr.ca. For servers, please send your CV to alex (at) potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.