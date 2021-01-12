Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Shuttered Gastown Restaurant May Have Been Tiny, But It Sure Left a Big Hole

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

This tiny but beloved Spanish-themed restaurant and bar quietly shuttered at the start of the 2020/2021 coronavirus pandemic after an eight year run in Gastown at 26 Powell Street. Launched by long-time collaborators Chris Stewart and chef Andrey Durbach in the spring of 2012, the high-ceilinged room was subtly stylish with a simply design — a cozy, bullshit-free respite in an increasingly scene-struck neighbourhood. A change of ownership in 2016 didn’t diminish its allure, and it kept turning out classic shareables like saucy meatballs, spicy garlic prawns and addictive patatas bravas – alongside Spanish beers, wines and plenty of sherry – through to a quiet end no one could have predicted. The following images were taken on the afternoon of its first service.

  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can (doorstep)
  • The Sardine Can | Octopus, potato and chorizo stew
  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can | A mash of smoked sardines on toast
  • The Sardine Can | Alhambra
  • The Sardine Can | Manchego and tomato toasts
  • The Sardine Can | Drinks
  • The Sardine Can | Patatas Bravas
  • The Sardine Can | Menu
  • The Sardine Can | Serrano and Pata Negra
  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can | Prawns with garlic
  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can
  • The Sardine Can | Beef and pork albondigas
  • IMG_6407
  • IMG_6417
  • The Sardine Can | Proprietors Chris Stewart and Andrey Durbach

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

Five Cool Things We Want From Gastown’s 51 Powell Shop

51 Powell contains an eclectic collection of handmade and vintage items that are beautiful, useful, and often surprising...

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.

It's On Us / Gastown

IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

We know $50 won’t always cover dinner for two but it’s enough to get you started and, frankly, it's all we can afford.

View From Your Window / Gastown

The View From Your Window #230

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Tea and Two Slices

On 2021’s Seven Days of Sucking So Far and Throwing Social Media Influencers From Planes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds more empty homes and hopes for summer normality fading.

Intelligence Briefs

On BC Not Having It As Bad As Quebec and Last Call for David Chang’s White Hot Fury

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad news breeding and gets stoked for a new fried chicken joint.

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering Old Country Fish & Chips, an East Hastings Fixture for Over 25 Years

Opened by Bert Love and John Dobson, the long-serving restaurant's slogan was "From the sea to the pan."

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

The modern Japanese concept thrived for years in a dark space that made guests feel like they were being let in on a secret.

Restaurant Graveyard / West Side

Remembering a Legendary West Side Cal-Mex Restaurant That Burned to the Ground

Launched by a family of American ex-pats that missed the food of their native LA, Topanga was a rare, irreplaceable institution.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.