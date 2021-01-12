This Shuttered Gastown Restaurant May Have Been Tiny, But It Sure Left a Big Hole

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

This tiny but beloved Spanish-themed restaurant and bar quietly shuttered at the start of the 2020/2021 coronavirus pandemic after an eight year run in Gastown at 26 Powell Street. Launched by long-time collaborators Chris Stewart and chef Andrey Durbach in the spring of 2012, the high-ceilinged room was subtly stylish with a simply design — a cozy, bullshit-free respite in an increasingly scene-struck neighbourhood. A change of ownership in 2016 didn’t diminish its allure, and it kept turning out classic shareables like saucy meatballs, spicy garlic prawns and addictive patatas bravas – alongside Spanish beers, wines and plenty of sherry – through to a quiet end no one could have predicted. The following images were taken on the afternoon of its first service.