That Time Madison Square Gardens Hosted a Rally for 20,000 American Nazis

Portrait

(via) Here’s a jarring reminder from history that Nazism in the 1930s didn’t just tap into the German psyche. It found many thousands of devotees right here in North America, as evidenced by this PBS film depicting a 1939 Nazi rally of 20,000 people at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. As the film points out, this occurred at the same time Hitler was completing his sixth concentration camp, and just seven months before his invasion of Poland. Then as now (to paraphrase Edmund Burke), the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.

