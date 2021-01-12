Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Say Mercy Seeks to Expand its Leadership Team

Vancouver, BC | Say Mercy is looking for experienced hospitality professionals who are looking to take the next step in their career and join our hospitality group in the ranks at Say Mercy Restaurant in Vancouver’s Fraserhood. This is a great opportunity for individuals who are excited by food and wine and who love the hospitality industry and are looking to expand their experiences and take the next step in their career.

A strong working knowledge in Food and Wine is expected along with a natural ability to problem solve in a fast paced environment. We are looking for energetic people who are excited to learn more about the hospitality industry through hands-on experiences, while having the support of an ecosystem of like-minded individuals.

Email andrew (at) collectivehospitality.ca to set up an interview.

Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
