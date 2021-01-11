Take a Look Inside Gran Fierro, the New Argentinean-Themed Restaurant in Prague

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) We’re digging the look of this new, 4,200 sqft Argentinean-themed restaurant in the New Town section of Prague. Gran Fierro (“Great Iron” in English) is actually a second-iteration/resurrection of a 2015 project of the same name by local restaurateur Juan Cruz Pacin, who once again enlisted Czech architecture firm Formafatal (specifically the two principals, Dagmar Št?pánová and Iveta Tesa?ová) to help with the design and build of the new 163-seater.

– Images by BoysPlayNice –