Smoke Breaks

Scientist Simplifies Explanation of Covid-19’s Scary Spreadability Using Crochet

Portrait

(via) Sometimes those without much interest in (or patience for) scientific explanations will forego them completely. Never is this indulgence more dangerous than during a pandemic, which is why we were delighted to find this video of Biostatistics associate professor Kathrine Frey Frøslie using crochet as a means to to visualize the R-number, or spreadability, of Covid-19.

Kathrine Frey Frøslie […] runs the popular science knitting blog Statistrikk.no. The crochet work is made for the exhibition CoviDesign at Greve museum in Denmark, 2020/2021. Produced by Læringssenteret at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences.

