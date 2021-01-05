Lexicon / Bowen Island

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

2:20, The | event, mythology | An especially stormy afternoon sailing – so named after its departure time – from Horseshoe Bay to Bowen Island on December 20th, 2018. The harrowing crossing saw large waves crest the bow of BC Ferries’ tiny Queen of Capilano and high winds toss her about with no small amount of violence. The 2:20 had such an effect on its passengers that it has been woven into island lore with every inclement voyage since being compared to it.

Usage: “I wasn’t actually on the 2:20 but my poor sister was and by Jove she hasn’t set foot on the mainland since…”

 

