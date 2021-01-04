Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

One of my favourite discoveries over the holidays was the brand new Unemployed Wine Guy channel by sommelier Prescott Vanmeyer III. Just two months ago he started reviewing questionable bottles and cans of alcoholic beverages, everything from malt liquor to Bud Chelada. I don’t know if the videos are just a classist way for Prescott to stay engaged while he waits for fine dining to recover, but after watching his brilliant review of nasty Everclear I really hope he sticks with it.