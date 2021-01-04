Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

Portrait

One of my favourite discoveries over the holidays was the brand new Unemployed Wine Guy channel by sommelier Prescott Vanmeyer III. Just two months ago he started reviewing questionable bottles and cans of alcoholic beverages, everything from malt liquor to Bud Chelada. I don’t know if the videos are just a classist way for Prescott to stay engaged while he waits for fine dining to recover, but after watching his brilliant review of nasty Everclear I really hope he sticks with it.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

36 Places
Heads Up

Dining Between Boxing Day and New Years Day

The pandemic has further complicated the already weird final week of the year, so we've tried to make sense of it all.

You Should Know / West End

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

83 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

41 Places
You Need To Try This

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver

This ever-evolving list is the anchor of a series that seeks to map out Vancouver's best and most legendary comfort foods.

Drinker

See more from Drinker
Drinker

Beer Brief, Vol. 45

10 Places

A bulleted briefing of beer news for your at-home and socially-distanced pleasure, compiled by Thalia Stopa.

Drinker / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove’s Tony Holler on Winning Gold and Launching a Restaurant in 2021

The Okanagan winery owner loops us in on setting and achieving goals, enduring a crisis, and cool things to come.

11 Places
Drinker / The Okanagan

11 BC Wines to Sip and Savour This Holiday Season

Our holiday feasts might be different than usual this year, but we think some delicious local wine should help with that...

Drinker

Treasure Trove of Prohibition-Era Whisky Found in Walls of New York Home

The sixty bottles of 'Old Smuggler' were discovered in what used to be the home of a prominent bootlegger.