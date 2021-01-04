Coho Collective Kitchens on Hunt for Commissary Manager

Opportunity Knocks

Vancouver, BC | Coho Collective Kitchens is poised for growth and looking for the next member of our Commissary management team. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 3 years leadership experience. We are looking for an individual to foster a connective and thoughtful member experience within Coho’s commissaries. The successful candidate will ensure efficient and high quality commissary operations, including member engagement, facility maintenance, and administrative execution. Coho is looking for an excellent communicator, and a natural sales person who is energized by supporting the growth of local food entrepreneurs. To learn more and apply – please visit this job posting.

