Hawksworth Launches H’s Brut in Time for the Holidays

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | n collaboration with Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, Hawksworth Restaurant Group Wine Directors Bryant Mao and Chris Rielly have worked together on a brand new bubbly just in time for the holiday season. The 2017 H’s Brut is made in the Traditional Method Style from 100% estate grown grapes from Greata Ranch Vineyard in Peachland, BC and is Chardonnay dominant – bringing bright, crisp acidity and freshness.

“We are delighted to add H’s Brut to our portfolio – it is incredibly versatile and pairs seamlessly with Hawksworth’s exquisite menu items, seafood in particular,” says Bryant Mao, Canada’s Sommelier of the Year (Canada’s 100 Best). “We really worked as a team to perfect this sparkling wine,” says Chris Rielly. “Our familiarity with the signature flavours of Hawksworth, and sister restaurant Nightingale, helped us in working with the winery to create a unique blend perfect to celebrate the season and enjoy in our restaurants or at home.”

Composed of 73% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir and 2% Meunier, the 2017 H’s Brut ($78, $16 by the glass) brings depth and body with mild brioche notes that will continue to develop with age. Focused in length with refreshing notes of green apple and pear, the sparkling wine pairs especially well with Hawksworth’s Seafood Platter ($30) featuring fresh oysters, crab sunamono, mussels and scallop ceviche.

This New Year’s Eve Hawksworth elevates the evening with a delectable multi-course New Years Eve Menu that features luxurious ingredients such as oysters, sablefish and duck breast with a heavenly pear and chestnut dessert. Reservations are available to dine in for lunch or dinner, or for pick up to feast at home, with limited pre-orders available through Hawksworth at Home. Enjoy with the new H’s Brut to raise a toast to 2021!