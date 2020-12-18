Cibo Trattoria and Ancora Reveal Multiple Menus for New Year’s Eve

The GOODS from Cibo and Ancora

Vancouver, BC | Bid farewell to a year we won’t miss and ring in 2021 in gourmet style with Viaggio Hospitality Group’s roster of award-winning restaurants. Toast to the New Year with your household or core bubble and enjoy special multicourse New Year’s Eve dinner menus from three of our dining establishments on December 31.

CIBO TRATTORIA | Executive Chef Jesse Zuber has developed a set of exclusive menus to close off 2020, and guests will enjoy a wonderful evening of great food and drink inside Cibo’s warm and inviting dining space. The first seating begins at 4:30 pm and features a four-course menu ($75 per person), while the second seating begins at 7:00 pm and features a six-course menu with an amuse bouche ($125 per person).

Highlights on both menus include Tuna Crudo with Artichoke and Smoked Char Caviar, Sunchoke Stuffed Agnolotti, a Duo of Beef (red wine-braised short rib and roasted ribeye), and Tiramisu as a sweet finish. The latter seating also features a “Scotch” Quail Egg and Porcini Vellutata. Wine pairings are available upon request.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

First Seating | 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, NYE Menu – First Seating

Second Seating | 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, NYE Menu – Second Seating

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO — AMBLESIDE | Ancora Ambleside will be ringing in the New Year in style with two exclusive menus for December 31, with seatings available from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Head Chef Jorge Alberto Kim has designed a four-course New Year’s Eve menu with an amuse bouche ($100 per person), as well as a full vegetarian four-course New Year’s Eve menu with an amuse bouche ($80 per person).

Featured dishes on the regular menu include a Lobster Bisque; an appetizer trio with a Hokkaido Scallop Shooter, Toro Tataki, and Mussels; Ancora’s Paella; a Sablefish or Ribeye entrée; and Dark Chocolate Pave as the last course.

The vegetarian menu will showcase tasty dishes such as Leek Veloute; an appetizer trio comprised of a Roasted Mushroom Shooter, Vegetarian Causa, and a Caterpillar Roll; Saffron Risotto; Roasted Seasonal Vegetables or Cauliflower Steak entrée; and Spiced Picarones for dessert.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-926-0287 or booking online.

Main Seating | 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, NYE MENU, NYE MENU (Vegetarian)

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO — FALSE CREEK | On New Year’s Eve at Ancora False Creek, guests can expect to welcome 2021 alongside delicious dishes prepared by Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado. The first seating begins at 5:00 pm with a four-course menu and amuse bouche ($95 per person), while the second seating begins at 7:00 pm with an elevated four-course menu and amuse bouche ($145 per person).

Both exclusive NYE menus will showcase an Ajo Blanco (Spanish cold soup); an appetizer trio consisting of a Hokkaido Scallop Shooter, Ceviche Nikkei, and Octopus; and Ancora’s Paella. Diners joining us for the first seating can choose between Trout or Striploin Angus (7oz) for their entrée, and enjoy a Lemongrass Coconut Mousse for dessert. Diners coming in for the second seating have the option of Lobster or Ribeye (8oz) for their entrée, and a Quince Cheesecake to end off the meal.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-681-1164 or booking online.

First Seating | 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, NYE MENU – First Seating

Second Seating | 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, NYE MENU – Second Seating

Ancora False Creek is also excitedly introducing a new Enhancement Menu which now allows guests to access a more personalized style of dining. Diners will have the chance to add an extra special touch on their reservations by pre-ordering from the menu. With various champagne and bubbles available upon arrival and other luxurious additions such as sake and pisco flights, kusshi oysers, caviar, Peruvian desserts and full sized cakes, one is sure to make their night one to remember.