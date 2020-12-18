Community News

Blackwood Apparel Creates Cold Weather Fleece Sets for Those in Need

Portrait

The GOODS from Blackwood

Vancouver, BC | It’s important to us to support those in need in our community whenever we can. Earlier this year we were pleased to be able make and donate a large quantity of reusable masks to several lower mainland charities. And this December, as the weather grew colder, we saw an opportunity to further give to the community by creating scarf, hat and mitt fleece sets at our facility in Richmond. Our staff was delighted to create and donate over 200 of these sets to four vital GVRD Charities who serve a wide variety of people in our community.

Union Gospel Mission – 35
Downtown Woman’s east side – 100
Cedar House – 35
Covenant House – 75

Our hope is that they will give some creature comfort to those who need them. We are grateful that we are in a position to do this. Our hearts are warm, which we hope those who receive these will feel too.

#weareallinthistogether

Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials
Unit 1015-11111 Twigg Place, Richmond, BC | 604-872-5088 | WEBSITE
