Vancouver Farmers Market Outlines Food & Drink Ideas to Carry Us Through the Holidays

THE GOODS FROM THE VANCOUVER FARMERS MARKETS

Vancouver, BC | Large gatherings are still not on the menu, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go all out on your holiday meal! Need a little inspo? Take a peep at the Vancouver Farmers Markets’ Shop Local Gift Guide for an array of delicious, locally-created, seasonal eats & holiday drinks, sure to make everyone’s 2020 a little better, and a little tastier. Find something unique from the Vancouver Farmers Markets’ Shop Local Gift Guide.

Festive Eats

Bowen Is. Herb Salts – The Mulling Spice blend is an old family recipe that creates a rich blend of sweetness and spice ideal for simmering mulled wine or mulled cider (apple or cranberry). The apples in this blend are naturally grown on Bowen Island, British Columbia. Available in sets of 3 pouches online or at select dates at the winter markets.

Dundarave Olive Co. – A wide assortment of gourmet olives, dipping oils and vinegars are available for ordering online or pick-up at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

A Bread Affair – Not Yo Mama’s Fruit Cake is a bourbon soaked artisan fruitcake with exotic and local dried fruits. Available at the Granville Is. bakery and at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Goodness Gracious – Seasonal butter tarts made with flaky butter pastry and a rich golden filling. Flavours include “Just Butter”, Pecan, Hazelnut, Raspberry Oat, Coconut, and Apple Cinnamon. Order through Instagram or pick-up direct at Hastings Park Winter Market on select dates.

Blackberry Hill – The peanut brittle is a buttery crispy confection. Loaded with peanuts and available at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Golden Ears Cheesecrafters – The Ginger Jersey is a tangy, crumbly cheese with chunks of candied ginger made in-house – perfect for holiday cheese plates and snacking! Available starting Dec 5 on select dates at the winter markets.

Marie’s Guilt Free Kitchen – Vegan Gluten Free GingerMan and Vegan Gluten Free Fruitcake, available for order online or pick-up Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Tall Shadow Bread – The Specialty Pumpkin Seed and Cranberry Sourdough Bread is a perfect pairing with holiday dips and cheeses – available for order at tallshadowbreads.com and at Hastings Park Winter Market on select dates.

Ritchies Bakery – The Sourdough Fruitcake is a long fermented spiced fruit cake featuring 100% organic freshly milled wholegrain wheat flour and rum soaked fruit and nuts. Order online as a part of Wednesday Bread Drop at www.ritchiesbakery.ca/breaddrop, or pick-up at Riley Park Winter Market on Dec 12.

Stapleton Sausage – Turkey dinner with cranberries and stuffing – in a sausage! Available at select stores at www.stapletonsausage.com and on select dates at Riley Park Winter Market.

Kiki’s Kitchen – Celebrate the holidays with traditional French Canadian (Kiki’s Granny’s recipe) Vegan Tourtière. Pre-orders available via email and direct pick-up at Riley Park Winter Market on select dates.

Chef Enrick – Traditional tourtière pork pie accompanied with Fruit Ketchup is a Christmas classic! Available on select dates at Riley Park Winter Market.

Sweet Thea Bakery – Classic German Christmas Stollen, available at the Sweet Thea pop-up shop on Main St., or on select dates at the winter markets.

Holiday Drinks

Rocky Creek Winery – Local wines to entertain the season with! A selection of wines and gift sets at rockycreekwinery.ca/shop and on select dates at Hastings Park Winter Market.

Luppolo Brewing Co. – Carolina is a blush-hued beer that has a vinous and spice aroma, followed by flavours of pear and rose petal with a citrus pith finish. Intriguing and sophisticated with balanced acidity – available online and on Dec 6 at Hastings Park Winter Market.

Untangled Cider – The Newtown and Tangled Ciders are crisp, clean and locally crafted – they make great gifts or fill that stocking fast! The Newtown is a dry cider and the Tangled is off-dry. Available online or for direct pick-up on select dates at the winter markets.

Humblebee Meadery – Fermented honey meads crafted in the style of cider and beer. They are 5.5% alcohol, dry and lightly carbonated – order online through VFM Online Orders or pick-up direct on select dates at the winter markets.

Sea Cider Farm & Ciderhouse – Indulge in one of Sea Cider’s small batched fortified ciders. Raspberry Anne has assertive notes of raspberry, apple and oak while Pommeau is hot to the palate with notes of dried fruit, apple, oak and burnt sugar. Plus they fit in a stocking – we’ve checked! Available at www.seacider.ca and on select winter market dates.

You can shop the vendors on select winter market dates, through VFM Online Orders and/or by contacting them directly. Find out all of the details on the Vancouver Farmers Market website.