Lift Production Bakery Seeks Full-Time Baker

North Vancouver, BC | Lift Production Bakery on the North Shore is looking for a full-time overnight/early morning baker to join our team! We are an independently owned bakery in North Vancouver that supplies fresh baking to many local wholesale clients and we also open to the public several days a week.

We are proud to produce all of our own pastries and bread from scratch. Our priority is sourcing the highest quality ingredients and creating familiar baking classics that are rustic, handmade and ultimately delicious. We are known for our scratch sourdoughs, milk loaf and handmade laminated pastries (butter, chocolate, and almond croissants), as well as bread rolls, and other sweets such as scones, cookies, danish, brownies and squares.

Eligible Candidates must:

– Have extensive experience in bakery production, mixing and shaping doughs as well as pastry lamination
– Work well in a team environment
– Take instruction well
– Be highly organized, speedy and efficient
– Be comfortable working 3am-11am five days a week
– Have reliable transportation to and from Lift Production Bakery
– Have passion for baking and a desire to grow with our company.

If you believe that sounds like you, we would love to chat and discuss the opportunity further. Interested candidates should forward a resume and short personal bio to jane (at) liftonlonsdale.ca. We look forward to meeting you!

Lift Production Bakery
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
700 Copping St. | WEBSITE
