Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Sprezzatura Reveals Holiday Turkey Feast Package With All the Fixings

Portrait

The GOODS from Sprezzatura

Vancouver, BC | The Holidays look a little different this year. We may not be having social dinners with extended family and friends but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on the Turkey and all the sides. Our Kitchen Team has put together a delicious meal package for you and your bubble.

Our packages include the following: Turkey roulade, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, roasted mushrooms, roasted Brussel sprouts, stuffing, gravy and butter.

Options for 3-4 people and 4-6 people will be available for pick up. We have also paired a selection of wines to go along with your meal. Pick from a red, white, or mixed wine set from BC and Italy.

Visit our order page on Tock to reserve your package today. You will be asked to select a time to pick up your package on December 24th. We will be cooking everything and providing you with reheat instructions with your package.

ORDER NOW

Sprezzatura
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
265 Kingsway | 604-876-6333 | WEBSITE
Sprezzatura Reveals Holiday Turkey Feast Package With All the Fixings
TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

5 Places
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Five local restaurants have teamed up to share some unforgettable dining experiences with new immigrant and refugee families.

Take This Out / Mt. Pleasant

TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

New Exhibition by Joji Fukushima Opens This Month in Mount Pleasant

Designer Joji Fukushima's new exhibit of 100+ handmade wooden dishes is soon to pop up at the Japanese lifestyle shop, Itsumo.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

10 Years Ago This Week, Inside the Launch of Lucy’s Eastside Diner

So much change has come to the neighbourhood since Lucy's opened (24 hours a day), but it has remained a reliable constant...

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On DoorDash Being Cheap Jerks and There Being No Vaccine for Empty Dining Rooms

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds big city shutdowns and dark clouds gathered for hospitality

7 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Sandwich Picks from Lil Bird, Frying Pan, Beetbox, Pepino’s, La Grotta and More

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

10 Places
You Need To Try This

A Sweet and Bitter Guide to Finding Vancouver’s Best Holiday Chocolates

From booze-infused to sculptural centrepieces, we've mapped out the goods for every level of chocolate-lover on your list.

20 Places
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...

Tea and Two Slices

On Getting Bribed With Your Own Money and Funding Sullen Teenagers With Guns

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds brand new whales and strong geomagnetic storms incoming.

Previous
Homer St. Cafe & Bar Reveals Plans for a Deliciously Decadent New Year’s Eve
Next
FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / North Vancouver

Shop Local at The Polygon Gallery’s Holiday Shop

Community News / Yaletown

Homer St. Cafe & Bar Reveals Plans for a Deliciously Decadent New Year’s Eve

Community News

Legends Haul Announces Three New Curated Holiday Gift Boxes

Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi Offers ‘Shiso Gimlet’ Cocktail Kits to Take Home