Sprezzatura Reveals Holiday Turkey Feast Package With All the Fixings

The GOODS from Sprezzatura

Vancouver, BC | The Holidays look a little different this year. We may not be having social dinners with extended family and friends but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on the Turkey and all the sides. Our Kitchen Team has put together a delicious meal package for you and your bubble.

Our packages include the following: Turkey roulade, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, roasted mushrooms, roasted Brussel sprouts, stuffing, gravy and butter.

Options for 3-4 people and 4-6 people will be available for pick up. We have also paired a selection of wines to go along with your meal. Pick from a red, white, or mixed wine set from BC and Italy.

Visit our order page on Tock to reserve your package today. You will be asked to select a time to pick up your package on December 24th. We will be cooking everything and providing you with reheat instructions with your package.