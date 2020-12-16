Shop Local at The Polygon Gallery’s Holiday Shop

The GOODS from Polygon Gallery

North Vancouver, BC | The Polygon’s expanded Holiday Shop is carrying a fresh selection of homeware, jewelry, apparel, bags, books, puzzles, crafts, and gifts created by makers local to Vancouver, the North Shore, and Canada. All purchases help support the Gallery’s artistic and educational programming. The Polygon is open throughout the Holiday Season, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. | SHOP ONLINE

About The Polygon Gallery | The Polygon Gallery is a vibrant art institution that inspires and provokes cultural insight through adventurous programming. The Gallery is committed to championing artists and cultivating engaged audiences. Its lens of inquiry creatively responds to shifting perceptions of the world, through the histories and evolving technologies of photography and related media. Operating as Presentation House Gallery for 40 years, the organization has produced over 300 exhibitions and numerous publications, earning a reputation as an adventurous public art institution. The Polygon’s innovative programming has featured a range of artworks from acclaimed Vancouver photographers and world-renowned artists to private collections and vernacular photography. Admission to The Polygon is always by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.