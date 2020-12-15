Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

Portrait

The Yaletown location of Field & Social will softly open today at 1030 Mainland Street. The 1,450 sqft quick-service, salad-focused restaurant is the fourth in the company’s stable.

I snuck a peek yesterday and found the new eatery looking primed for its first customers, albeit with a few finishing touches left on a shortening to-do list. The room looks tight, sleekly clean and 100% on brand. The menu, too. From the PR:

“We are excited to finally open the doors to our fourth location in Yaletown,” says Barbora Samieian, owner and creator of Field & Social. “It’s bright and beautiful inside. The adjustments made to the design ensures all the right precautions are in-place for those who want to dine-in. And of course, we continue to offer pre-order and pick-up for all our salads.”

Field & Social Yaletown is designed by Janks Design Group and built by Harmony Pacific. The space has 15-seats and features Field & Social’s trademark minimalism. There is a focus on bright, natural, and airy features, such as curved arches, and light pastels juxtaposed against wood accents.

“The room was designed to be a perfect complimentary environment for the nourishing goodness offered,” says Ruth M’Rav Jankelowitz, principal and founder of Janks Design Group, who has designed all of Field & Social’s locations. “The round arches represent a positive wholesome message that speaks harmony and community and is a true representation of the client’s vision and their carefully curated salads. The soft neutral palette enhances the overall healthy feel and serves as a balanced backdrop thus creating a calming and inviting room to experience a highly nutritious meal.”

Field & Social will be open 7 days a week from 11am to 8pm. Guests can dine-in (15 seats) or order online for pick-up. Take a closer look…

Field & Social (Yaletown)
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1030 Mainland St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
