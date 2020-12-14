TAKE THIS OUT // Sandwich Picks from Lil Bird, Frying Pan, Beetbox, Pepino’s, La Grotta and More

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

Chef Phil Scarfone – Culinary Director for Pepino’s, La Tana and Savio Volpe – fills us in on what to order from Pepino’s newly launched sandwich-forward lunch program…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

Our Meatball sub, part of our new “Pranzo del Capo” lunch program at Pepino’s! Two of our juicy meatballs sliced in half and soaked in our Sunday Sugo sauce. Rapini & artichoke tapenade, and lots of provolone and pecorino cheese.”

Pepino's Spaghetti House 631 Commercial Drive MAP

Next we hear from Lil Bird Sandwich Co. owner Aaron Kafka…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

Cache Money Corned Beef Reuben. The meat is carefully brined and steamed, the dressing is just right, and the marble rye is the best bread in town (housemade by pastry chef Adi Kesselman). The balance of sweet and salty makes the sandwich crave-worthy.

Kafka's Coffee & Tea 2525 Main St. MAP

Next is Ksenia Dempster, Brand Manager at Havana on Commercial Drive…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

The Commercial Club! This may be a tough sell with DownLow Chicken right down the street, but our fried chicken sando puts up a good fight! Definitely worth a try. Commercial Club: buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, bacon, buttermilk slaw, bread + butter pickles, buttered brioche, your choice of Regular or Havana Hot.

Havana 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP

Next is Jacob Jung, food truck vet and owner of the newly opened Frying Pan in Gastown…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

Double Decker: Toasted buns, house-made mayo, lettuce, marble-cheese, pickles, 1 boneless fried chicken thigh w/soy sauce, 1 boneless fried chicken thigh w/yang nyeom aka sweet and spicy sauce of gochujang. We want people to try this new item as it’s something that represents Frying Pan’s heritage. It’s a brand new sandwich that they created specially, for the opening of their new location.

Frying Pan 60 W Cordova St. MAP



Next is Chef Bryan Satterford of Davie Street’s plant-based Beetbox…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

People seem to sleep on the Fried Shishito peppers and the Reuben sandwich, but they really shouldn’t. Both recent additions to the menu, the shishitos are delicious and come with a chipotle ‘aioli’ drizzle and the Reuben is served warm on rye with Russian dressing, and of course everything is plant based.

Beetbox 1074 Davie St. MAP

Next is Sandra Raines, co-owner of La Grotta Del Formaggio and daughter of the company’s founder, Fortunato Bruzzese…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

All sandwiches are custom so you can get exactly what you’re craving! One staff favourite is Turkey and Havarti with hot peppers, artichokes, red onion, roasted peppers, tomatoes and pesto mayo.

La Grotta Del Formaggio 1791 Commercial Dr. MAP

To close this Take This Out edition, we turn to Emily Goodrich, Marketing & Operations Manager at Caffè La Tana…

What is the take-out sandwich you think everyone should try and why?

Our sandwiches are fantastic and also available online for delivery, so if you’re not able to come to the caffè, we’ll bring them to you! I’m obsessed with our Mortadella sandwich, I just don’t get sick of it. It’s perfect. Thinly sliced mortadella on a fresh Livia potato bun and shredded lettuce tossed with Pepino’s Italian dressing. Chef Phil nailed it.