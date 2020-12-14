St. Lawrence Now Taking ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinner Reservations for February

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Due to popular demand (merci!) we’re excited to release additional tickets for February 3 to 28, 2021 to our second annual ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Table d’Hôte dinners for those looking for a delicious holiday gift from our home to yours.

These maple syrup-centred feasts will take on a new format, with take-home options available in addition to dine-in service for those who choose to enjoy these menus in our cozy enclave.

We’ll be featuring some exciting new dishes that pay homage to my Québécois heritage and the annual seasonal event and a time-honoured tradition in my home province when families flock to old-growth maple forests to enjoy rustic habitant meals at the Sugar Shacks (a.k.a. Cabanes à Sucre).

MENU / RESERVATIONS

New Tarte au Sucre Pickup Dates Added | Just in time for festive at-home Christmas and New Year’s feasts, we’ve added two additional dates to indulge in our crowd-favourite Tarte au Sucre (Sugar Pie)! Available in both ready-to-bake and ready-to-serve formats, our signature take on this traditional Québécois delicacy will now be available for pickup at the restaurant on Wednesday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 30, in addition to Friday, December 18. ORDER NOW.

Joyeuses Fêtes! | We’ll be closed from December 31 to January 13, though we look forward to welcoming you back in the new year when we debut our second annual Cabane à Sucre dinners on Thursday, January 14.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards; No. 4 on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; No. 2 on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2020; and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.