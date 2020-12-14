Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Now Taking ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinner Reservations for February

Portrait

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Due to popular demand (merci!) we’re excited to release additional tickets for February 3 to 28, 2021 to our second annual ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Table d’Hôte dinners for those looking for a delicious holiday gift from our home to yours.

These maple syrup-centred feasts will take on a new format, with take-home options available in addition to dine-in service for those who choose to enjoy these menus in our cozy enclave.

We’ll be featuring some exciting new dishes that pay homage to my Québécois heritage and the annual seasonal event and a time-honoured tradition in my home province when families flock to old-growth maple forests to enjoy rustic habitant meals at the Sugar Shacks (a.k.a. Cabanes à Sucre).

MENU / RESERVATIONS

New Tarte au Sucre Pickup Dates Added | Just in time for festive at-home Christmas and New Year’s feasts, we’ve added two additional dates to indulge in our crowd-favourite Tarte au Sucre (Sugar Pie)! Available in both ready-to-bake and ready-to-serve formats, our signature take on this traditional Québécois delicacy will now be available for pickup at the restaurant on Wednesday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 30, in addition to Friday, December 18. ORDER NOW.

Joyeuses Fêtes! | We’ll be closed from December 31 to January 13, though we look forward to welcoming you back in the new year when we debut our second annual Cabane à Sucre dinners on Thursday, January 14.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards; No. 4 on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; No. 2 on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2020; and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence Now Taking ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinner Reservations for February
A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Popular

10 Places
You Need To Try This

A Sweet and Bitter Guide to Finding Vancouver’s Best Holiday Chocolates

From booze-infused to sculptural centrepieces, we've mapped out the goods for every level of chocolate-lover on your list.

20 Places
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...

Tea and Two Slices

On Getting Bribed With Your Own Money and Funding Sullen Teenagers With Guns

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds brand new whales and strong geomagnetic storms incoming.

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

Community News / East Vancouver

East Coast to East Van, Flourist’s New Head Baker Brings Michelin Experience

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ Classic Pilsner Returns Today

Community News / Fraserhood

Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announces Christmas Brunch and Dinner Kits

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse to Ring in New Year With Special ‘Maskerade’ Dinner

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Market Launches Two Exclusive Food Gift Boxes for the Holiday Season