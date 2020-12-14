Fresh Roots Seeks Farm Manager

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Are you a farmer, who is excited to work with kids and youth, with at least 1 year of farm management experience and experience supervising staff, organizing farm work and selling farm produce? Let’s talk! In this key role, the Good Food Farm Manager will be responsible for growing and sharing food with the community. You will lead our educational farms towards our production and educational goals, helping make our farm spaces exceptional examples of educational farms on school grounds.

Learn more and apply HERE.

Review of applications will begin on December 21st.

We look forward to hearing from you!