Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi Offers ‘Shiso Gimlet’ Cocktail Kits to Take Home

Portrait

Photo: @markyammine

The GOODS from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | This shiso gimlet is a fun twist on the classic gimlet cocktail, which contains gin, lime, and simple syrup. We have made a house shiso-cucumber-lime cordial to introduce the flavours of Anh and Chi to this classic cocktail.

Each kit contains 8oz of Anh and Chi’s Shiso/Lime/Cucumber Cordial, fresh limes, and dehydrated lime wheels and recipe card! Makes 8 cocktails.

Option to add a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin for $30 when you pick up in store (with purchase of food order) to and enjoy this cocktail in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Available for in-store or online (pick up in-store) purchase.

Anh and Chi
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-878-8883 | WEBSITE
Anh and Chi Offers ‘Shiso Gimlet’ Cocktail Kits to Take Home
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Bells and Whistles, Anh and Chi, Say Mercy, Maenam and Do Chay

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

Vancouverites / Main Street

10 Questions With Molly Spittal, Designer & Co-Founder of Vancouver’s Own Decade Studio Denim

The local company creates killer jeans, overalls and jackets, sewn ethically and made with 100% low-environmental-impact cotton.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Fried Chicken ‘Kickass Rice’ at Torafuku

Eat the chicken first so as to allow you to cleanly chopstick the daylights out of the egg and cabbage, thus fluffing the rice.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Inside ‘Sula’ — Opening Soon on Main Street

The second location of a Commercial Drive favourite will bring the foods of Mangalore and Mumbai to Riley Park this month.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

Cool Things We Want at Mt. Pleasant’s Much + Little

From kitchen things to clothing, the shop stocks local brands and handmade goods that make us smile in hard times.

Popular

10 Places
You Need To Try This

A Sweet and Bitter Guide to Finding Vancouver’s Best Holiday Chocolates

From booze-infused to sculptural centrepieces, we've mapped out the goods for every level of chocolate-lover on your list.

20 Places
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...

Tea and Two Slices

On Getting Bribed With Your Own Money and Funding Sullen Teenagers With Guns

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds brand new whales and strong geomagnetic storms incoming.

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

Community News / East Vancouver

East Coast to East Van, Flourist’s New Head Baker Brings Michelin Experience

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Now Taking ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinner Reservations for February

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ Classic Pilsner Returns Today

Community News / Fraserhood

Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announces Christmas Brunch and Dinner Kits

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse to Ring in New Year With Special ‘Maskerade’ Dinner