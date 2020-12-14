Anh and Chi Offers ‘Shiso Gimlet’ Cocktail Kits to Take Home

The GOODS from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | This shiso gimlet is a fun twist on the classic gimlet cocktail, which contains gin, lime, and simple syrup. We have made a house shiso-cucumber-lime cordial to introduce the flavours of Anh and Chi to this classic cocktail.

Each kit contains 8oz of Anh and Chi’s Shiso/Lime/Cucumber Cordial, fresh limes, and dehydrated lime wheels and recipe card! Makes 8 cocktails.

Option to add a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin for $30 when you pick up in store (with purchase of food order) to and enjoy this cocktail in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Available for in-store or online (pick up in-store) purchase.