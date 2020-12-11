The Polygon Gallery Opens Expanded Holiday Retail Store and Online Shop

In time for the holiday season, the Polygon Gallery has grown its retail space to play host to the Little Mountain Shop for a super special local shopping experience.

The expanded ground floor gallery shop – on now through Sunday, December 27th – includes a new selection of gift options curated by local businesswoman Natasha Neal, founder of the recently shuttered (due to Covid-19) brick and mortar Little Mountain Shop.

The pop-up is a continuation of Natasha’s mission to support small, and features all Canadian brands with a spotlight on local, women-run businesses. Check out the full list of participants below:

The December holiday pop-up is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm, and is open later on Thursday nights, until 8pm.

Not up for a Seabus trip? You can also support the participating businesses by following the links to their websites above or just browse and shop the Polygon Gallery’s newly launched online store here.