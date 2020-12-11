Heads Up / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery Opens Expanded Holiday Retail Store and Online Shop

Portrait

Photo credit: The Polygon Gallery

In time for the holiday season, the Polygon Gallery has grown its retail space to play host to the Little Mountain Shop for a super special local shopping experience.

The expanded ground floor gallery shop – on now through Sunday, December 27th – includes a new selection of gift options curated by local businesswoman Natasha Neal, founder of the recently shuttered (due to Covid-19) brick and mortar Little Mountain Shop.

The pop-up is a continuation of Natasha’s mission to support small, and features all Canadian brands with a spotlight on local, women-run businesses. Check out the full list of participants below:

Homecoming Candles
Droplet Home Goods
Lover’s Tempo
Lisa Warren Ceramics
Annie Axtell
Blume
The Bobo Shop
Kunye?
Loa Skin
Nala
Somerton Studios
Well Kept
Deew Beauty & Wellness
Giving Sundays
Mumgry
Woash Wellness
Adri
Cicely Belle Blain
Casey-Jo Loos
Schema
The Acorn
Warren Steven Scott

The December holiday pop-up is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm, and is open later on Thursday nights, until 8pm.

Not up for a Seabus trip? You can also support the participating businesses by following the links to their websites above or just browse and shop the Polygon Gallery’s newly launched online store here.

The Polygon Gallery
Neighbourhood: North Shore
101 Carrie Cates Court | 604-986-1351 | WEBSITE
The Polygon Gallery Launches Online Store

