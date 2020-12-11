Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announces Christmas Brunch and Dinner Kits

Vancouver, BC | Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room restaurants are looking out for you this holiday season! With big gatherings on hold for a little longer, we wanted to bring you all the big feast flavours you love, in size small.

You can wake up merry and order a Christmas Brunch Kit complete with eggnog cinnamon buns, thick cut bacon and a delicious traditional strata. Or give yourself the gift of no dishes by ordering the Christmas Dinner Kit with its roasted Turketta and all the fixings, including dessert. Note that you can also make your day extra jolly by ordering ‘I Want It All’.

Pre-order online today through either website – www.saymercy.ca / www.themackenzieroom.com – and pick your meals up on December 23rd between 2-4pm.