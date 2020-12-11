A Sweet and Bitter Guide to Finding Vancouver’s Best Holiday Chocolates

From booze-infused confections to chocolate sculptures that are almost too impressive to eat…we’ve come up with a list of locally made goodness sure to satisfy every sweet tooth on your holiday list.

Shop East Van Roaster’s Holiday 2020 collection now. This year’s collection includes a 16-piece Holiday Confection box, 8-piece sampler, festive flavoured chocolate bars, chocolate-covered orange peel and a vegan selection. DETAILS.

East Van Roasters Cafe 319 Carrall St. MAP

Pre-selected and build-your-own gift boxes come complete with wrapping and a personalized card. Kasama’s new seasonal “Winter’s Eve” single origin dark chocolate bar with organic Ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, and spices from Eternal Abundance is an obvious choice. DETAILS.

Kasama Chocolate 2-1244 Cartwright St MAP

Looking for some extra special vegan chocolate? How about these handsome chocolate snow dudes ($13 each) from Zimt? Or take it to the next level with an all-vegan “Eat My Xmas Treats” collaboration holiday box ($45) – including two Zimt bars, four eggnogg cookies from Bonus Bakery and a pint of The Cider House mulled cider – now available to order for pick-up. DETAILS.

Zimt Café 1336 Clark Dr. MAP

New hot chocolate “bombs”, assorted chocolate truffles, seasonal bars and Melt’s signature chocolate honeycomb (milk and vegan) available to pre-order for pick-up or delivery. DETAILS.

Melt Confectionary 3382 Cambie St. MAP

For some cheeky boozy chocolate, hit up the Drunken Chocolatier. Order your pre-selected chocolate boxes or customize a box with holiday flavours including Egg Nog, Cran Apple Cider, Chestnut Ale, Raspberry Port, and Mulled Wine. Vegan options available. LINK.

BETA5 will fix you up with a chocolate fix that’s both cerebral and delicious. Their holiday treats are available throughout December and include a hand painted Santa Tracker chocolate collection, themed cream puffs, “lumps of coal” and “Rudolph noses”. DETAILS.

BETA5 413 Industrial Ave. MAP

Looking for a chocolate centrepiece? No one works chocolate magic quite like Thomas Haas: think trees made of truffles, plus chocolate Santas, penguins, reindeer, ornaments and more. DETAILS.

Thomas Haas Chocolates & Patisserie 2539 West Broadway MAP

Special holiday creations are now available to pre-order for delivery December 22nd and 23rd, including nut-and-fruit studded chocolate Christmas trees, an edible chocolate poinsetta and picture-perfect chocolate dioramas. DETAILS.

Mon Paris Patisserie 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC MAP



These all-vegan dark, unroasted, oat milk and zero waste chocolate confections from Living Lotus are also works of art. Christmas tree lollipops, chocolate stars, bars and “hummingbirds” would all make excellent stocking stuffers or go big with one of their chocolate subscriptions. DETAILS.

Big or small, a box of chocolates from Thierry is always an elegant gift. Plus, Bûches de Noël in five elevated flavour combinations available to pre-order for pick-up on December 23rd or 24th. Call 604-608-6870 or email order@thierrychocolates.com. DETAILS.