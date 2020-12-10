Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

Nouvelle Nouvelle could have moved out of Gastown to wherever they wanted. Their dedicated clientele would have sought them out anywhere. But when Covid cut in-person sales this past spring and their customers turned to online shopping, owners Amy Renee York and Noah MacNayr-Heath noticed that a large number of their deliveries were going to addresses in the Mount Pleasant / Riley Park area. So of course that’s where they decided to move.

The new space, located at 3634 Main St, balances a minimalist aesthetic with rich accents (that blue carpet!) to create a subtle yet compelling backdrop for the carefully considered inventory the shop is known for. I recently popped in to check it out for myself and took to take a few photos (see below). While there, I also asked Noah and Amy for a quick list of gift ideas…so if you’re on the hunt, take special note:

1. Latitude Lighter
Quite possibly the most beautiful lighter ever made.
Price: $52

2. Targa, Incense by Blackbird
Complex and dark incense cones with notes of teak, frankincense, sandalwood, smoke, myrrh and vetiver
Price: $38

3. DRUVID A
Descript: 9.25″ high, solid oak sculpture by David Ullock
Price: $268

4. Military Mitten, Carhartt WIP
Fingerless gloves from cool kid favorite Carhartt WIP
Price: $42

5. No 4, Bois de Balincourt, Maison Louis Marie
Cult favorite unisex perfume oil with notes of cedarwood, amber, vetiver and cinnamon
Price: $98

6. Brass Bottle Opener
Descript: Architectural brass bottle opener, made in Japan
Price: $92

7. Corey Moranis, Keychain
Descript: Lucite Knot Keychain, one of a kind and made in Toronto
Price: $70

Nouvelle Nouvelle
3634 Main St | (604) 428-0093 | WEBSITE
