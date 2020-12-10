Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

Nouvelle Nouvelle could have moved out of Gastown to wherever they wanted. Their dedicated clientele would have sought them out anywhere. But when Covid cut in-person sales this past spring and their customers turned to online shopping, owners Amy Renee York and Noah MacNayr-Heath noticed that a large number of their deliveries were going to addresses in the Mount Pleasant / Riley Park area. So of course that’s where they decided to move.

The new space, located at 3634 Main St, balances a minimalist aesthetic with rich accents (that blue carpet!) to create a subtle yet compelling backdrop for the carefully considered inventory the shop is known for. I recently popped in to check it out for myself and took to take a few photos (see below). While there, I also asked Noah and Amy for a quick list of gift ideas…so if you’re on the hunt, take special note:

1. Latitude Lighter

Quite possibly the most beautiful lighter ever made.

Price: $52

2. Targa, Incense by Blackbird

Complex and dark incense cones with notes of teak, frankincense, sandalwood, smoke, myrrh and vetiver

Price: $38

3. DRUVID A

Descript: 9.25″ high, solid oak sculpture by David Ullock

Price: $268

4. Military Mitten, Carhartt WIP

Fingerless gloves from cool kid favorite Carhartt WIP

Price: $42

5. No 4, Bois de Balincourt, Maison Louis Marie

Cult favorite unisex perfume oil with notes of cedarwood, amber, vetiver and cinnamon

Price: $98

6. Brass Bottle Opener

Descript: Architectural brass bottle opener, made in Japan

Price: $92

7. Corey Moranis, Keychain

Descript: Lucite Knot Keychain, one of a kind and made in Toronto

Price: $70