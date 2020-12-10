TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Portrait

For this week’s edition of Throwback Thursday we go back exactly six years to the day I first toured what would – many months later – open as Chinatown’s Sai Woo restaurant.

Salli Pateman’s Asian-fusion restaurant launched in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated in the same address from 1925 to 1959. Salli even went through the trouble and considerable expense of recreating the Cantonese restaurant’s striking original neon signage, which was finally installed in 2017. But I digress…

On this day, long before it was a finished, 113-seat eatery open to the public, I remember being especially taken by the vastness of the project (6,000 sqft); the potential of its promising underground Woo Bar; and all the little discoveries the team from Milltown Contracting had made over the course of their demo and build. Here are some of my notes from that morning:

“They’d already done all the heavy lifting of demolition, stripping, and cleaning, and were busily installing much of the framing. They’d discovered one or two (or three) gross things in the process, but also some cool things, like several extra feet of ceiling hight, a series of skylights, and a tiny trap door/deposit box recessed behind a false wall, which looked to have been built into the foundation of the building, once opening into the basement of the space next door (now boarded up).”

Take a closer look at Sai Woo’s dusty beginnings…

  • 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Plans detail | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Plans detail | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Left to right: Kelly Reynolds, Chad Falkenberg, Anna Walentowicz, Justin Anello, Shilo Francis, Salli Pateman, Douglas Chang, Evan Creedon
    Left to right: Kelly Reynolds, Chad Falkenberg, Anna Walentowicz, Justin Anello, Shilo Francis, Salli Pateman, Douglas Chang, Evan Creedon
  • | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Dining room booths being framed | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Dining room booths being framed | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Dining room detail | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Dining room detail | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • From behind the bar, looking towards the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    From behind the bar, looking towards the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Kitchen and dining room | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Kitchen and dining room | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Dining room detail | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Dining room detail | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Looking from the kitchen to the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Looking from the kitchen to the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Chef's view | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Chef's view | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Open kitchen | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Open kitchen | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • The view from the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    The view from the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • The view from the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    The view from the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • The view from the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    The view from the front | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Trap door discovery | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Trap door discovery | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Downstairs hall | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Downstairs hall | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • Rear entrance, stairwell | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    Rear entrance, stairwell | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • The downstairs lounge | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    The downstairs lounge | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
  • The downstairs lounge | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
    The downstairs lounge | 158 East Pender St. | Sai Woo
Sai Woo
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
158 E Pender St. | 604-568-1117 | WEBSITE
Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation
Chinatown’s Sai Woo Offering Deal on Gift Cards in Time for Mother’s Day

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Blinkered Liquor Control Boards and Terrifying Statistics Hinting at Doom

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds restaurants on the brink and delivery companies being bad.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Heads Up

Chinatown’s Untitled Art Space Set To Launch ‘Dirty Knees’ Exhibition Tonight

20 Places
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

From Gender-Segregation to Gay Protest, This Gorgeous Vancouver Beer Parlour Saw it All

The four-storey, 135-room Castle Hotel featured an elaborately tapestried main floor beer-sipping venue with many stories to tell.

Previous
The Vancouver Farmers Market Shares Some Tasty Food Themed Gift Ideas
Next
East Coast to East Van, Flourist’s New Head Baker Brings Michelin Experience

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / Port Moody

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Beginnings of a Great Local Brewery

Scout published these photos one day after receiving a back-of-the-napkin breakdown from The Parkside's co-founders.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

TBT / East Vancouver

Exactly Ten Years Ago Today, the Iconic Waldorf Hotel Was About to Be Born Again

The iconic building, together with its legendary Tiki Bar, would reopen as a 'cultural incubator' in just a few days...

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.