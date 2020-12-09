Yuwa Reveals New Japanese-Style Comfort Food Dishes, Reopens Sushi Bar Seats

The GOODS from Yuwa
Vancouver, BC | Join us this December and enjoy an array of delicious new flavours and Japanese-style comfort food, including our holiday features:
BURI DAIKON
mature yellowtail from Kagawa slowly braised in sweet soy dashi, daikon, carrots, spinach, julienne ginger
DUCK BREAST HOUBA YAKI
roasted duck breast on magnolia leaf, mushrooms, sweet potato, garlic scapes
SMOKED OYSTER
smoked oyster, lotus root, cucumber, apple, egg yolk vinaigrette
BLUEFIN TUNA YUZU KOSHO AE
cubic cut bluefin tuna, avocado, Kaiware sprouts, flying fish tobiko, marinated with yuzu pepper paste
U.I.T. (UNI, IKURA, TUNA) SUSHI
everyone’s favourite — uni (sea urchin), ikura (salmon roe) and chopped bluefin tuna, rice cracker, fried shrimp, apple, avocado on sushi rice, wrapped with soybean sheet
‘WINTER SCENERY’
three uniquely delicious mini Japanese desserts presented in a decorative wooden box that includes:
Uirou – a traditional Japanese steamed rice cake with raspberry and white bean paste
Kokuto and Cacao Yokan square
Soybean powder-coated Kinako cookie
Sushi Bar seating now available
We’ve opened up a new seating area at our sushi bar, where guests can watch Chef Masahiro Omori and his staff prepare their meal before their very eyes. We have added plexiglass dividers and are only seating a maximum of two parties of two guests at any time to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority.
Join us for the Holidays!
Open regular hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
In addition to Christmas Eve, we will be open on New Year’s Eve and invite you to join us to say ‘Yoi Otashi o!’ (Happy New Year) as we prepare for the commemoration of the new year (known as ‘Oshogatsu’ in Japan). We will feature our regular nightly menu that showcases an ever-changing selection of the freshest-hand-picked cuts of sashimi, sushi and seafood available, elegantly presented in an unforgettable feast for the senses.
From our entire Yuwa family to you and yours, we offer a sincere thank you for your continued patronage throughout the year, wish you a very happy holiday season and hope to see you soon!
Festive gifting made easy
Looking for thoughtful gifts this holiday season for friends, family — or even yourself? Look no further. We offer gift certificates that can be used for dine-in, take-out or delivery service from Yuwa any time of year!
