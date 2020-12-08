Opportunity Knocks

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort on Hunt for Front of House Professionals

Portrait

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Food & Beverage professionals on BC’s wild coast? Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Food & Beverage Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for talented hospitality professionals to create remarkably unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Culinary and Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our world-class sommelier and Service Director, Kyle Gartlan-Close, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

– A passionate Food and Beverage professional with a minimum of 5 years of serving experience in a preferably in a fine dining environment.

– A strong background in bartending experience with an interest in mixology and creating cocktails inspired and utilizing hyper local ingredients and spirits.

– Exceptional attention to detail and a natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive service experiences.

– An adventurous spirit and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

– WSET or other equivalent sommelier certifications in wine and spirits considered an asset.

Please send your resumes to brianna (at) nimmobay.com.

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort
Region: The Islands
Mount Waddington A, BC | 1-800-837-4354 | WEBSITE
Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort on Hunt for Front of House Professionals
Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort on Hunt for Chef de Partie, Pastry Chef, Dishwasher

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Heads Up

Chinatown’s Untitled Art Space Set To Launch ‘Dirty Knees’ Exhibition Tonight

Intelligence Briefs

On Blinkered Liquor Control Boards and Terrifying Statistics Hinting at Doom

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds restaurants on the brink and delivery companies being bad.

Tea and Two Slices

On Party People Kicking It and Militarized Cops Defending Budgets With Deadly Force

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr loves Annie and cheers on a bunch of revolutionary orca whales

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Como, Arbor, Yuwa, Livia, and Homer St. Cafe

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Seeks Operations Coordinator

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Kin Kao on Hunt for Front of House Staff

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Published on Main Seeking Experienced Servers

Opportunity Knocks / False Creek

Earnest Ice Cream Seeks Front of House Manager for Quebec Street Shop