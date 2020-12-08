Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort on Hunt for Front of House Professionals

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Food & Beverage professionals on BC’s wild coast? Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Food & Beverage Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for talented hospitality professionals to create remarkably unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Culinary and Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our world-class sommelier and Service Director, Kyle Gartlan-Close, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

– A passionate Food and Beverage professional with a minimum of 5 years of serving experience in a preferably in a fine dining environment. – A strong background in bartending experience with an interest in mixology and creating cocktails inspired and utilizing hyper local ingredients and spirits. – Exceptional attention to detail and a natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive service experiences. – An adventurous spirit and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest. – WSET or other equivalent sommelier certifications in wine and spirits considered an asset.

Please send your resumes to brianna (at) nimmobay.com.